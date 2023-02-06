[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA





The Kfm mornings team chatted to the Grammy winners from South Africa, live from Los Angeles.

Yes, Mzansi!

Our South African flag sparkled in excellence at the 2023 Grammy Awards — whoop, whoop!

These three South African artists won 'Best Global Performance' for their hit song, 'Bayethe'.

1) Nomcebo Zikode (popular for the hit song, Jerusalema)

2) Zakes Bantwini

3) Wouter Kellerman

Zikode told the team that they are 'so grateful and didn't see this coming.'

Upon winning, the Grammy Award trio gave these touching speeches...

This moment, right here, for anybody in that’s in Africa, just proves and affirms that every dream is valid, and I want to say thank you very much to the Academy and to each and every one; and for every child in a ghetto, in a village: just know it’s possible. Zakes Bantwini, Grammy Award winner

Thank you, so much. This is such a beautiful moment on the road to sharing South African music and culture with the world. Thank you Nomcebo, and thank you Zakes for the incredible creativity. Wouter Kellerman, Grammy Award winner

Thank you so much to God. You know, I once gave the world a song that took the world by storm… but I didn’t get this nomination or this award, but God was saying to me, ‘don’t worry, my daughter, I’ll give you Bayethe. Nomcebo Zikode, Grammy Award winner

Well done to our local Grammy Award winners!

