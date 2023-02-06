Audit of historical sex abuse is 'restorative justice' - principal
Lester Kiewit speaks with Wayne Naidoo, the headmaster at the Western Province Preparatory School.
It's a difficult and daunting process, but an elite Cape Town boy's school is hoping that its audit of historical sex abuse will break the cycle of trauma at the school.
Last year, the Western Province Preparatory School announced an audit of historical sex abuse committed during its 108-year history, seen as a “proactive response” following ongoing investigations into abuse of children at institutions across the country.
A former teacher now faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a pupil almost 40 years ago between 1984 and 1987.
Former headmaster and communique to the school community, Simon Weaver, announced the audit and the school’s decision to install windows on all the doors of classrooms where teachers speak to students one-on-one.
Since the process opened, some people have come forward with allegations of abuse on the school's platform.
The response from the school was for the immediate concern of those who came forward. We want to provide support and engage with them on a personal level to assist them to deal with what's transpired.Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster
Naidoo would not say much about the outcome of this process thus far.
However, the school has compiled a report looking into new processes it can adopt to ensure any form of abuse doesn't reoccur.
The school started this process because it wanted to empower people to come forward. Protecting the integrity and confidentiality of that process is critical in ensuring people are empowered and feel safe to come forward.Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster
The school remains adamant that anyone can come forward to press charges or provide an official affidavit that can strengthen any cases that are ongoing. For me, it's important that we safeguard the process and act in a way that empowers victims to use their voices.Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster
The school firmly believes this process can bring some healing for the victims.
The process is meant to provide restorative justice and a platform for people's voices to be heard. In the process of being heard, we really hope that some healing can happen.Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN
South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN.Read More
Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons
Curtain closes on Idols South Africa after 21 years.Read More
[LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise of the EWN newsroom.Read More
Silent Disco event hosted on Robben Island canned amid social media backlash
The Sunset Silent Disco event, set to happen on Robben Island Museum, by organiser Silent Events SA has been cancelled.Read More
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants
Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.Read More