Audit of historical sex abuse is 'restorative justice' - principal





Lester Kiewit speaks with Wayne Naidoo, the headmaster at the Western Province Preparatory School.

It's a difficult and daunting process, but an elite Cape Town boy's school is hoping that its audit of historical sex abuse will break the cycle of trauma at the school.

Last year, the Western Province Preparatory School announced an audit of historical sex abuse committed during its 108-year history, seen as a “proactive response” following ongoing investigations into abuse of children at institutions across the country.

A former teacher now faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a pupil almost 40 years ago between 1984 and 1987.

Former headmaster and communique to the school community, Simon Weaver, announced the audit and the school’s decision to install windows on all the doors of classrooms where teachers speak to students one-on-one.

Since the process opened, some people have come forward with allegations of abuse on the school's platform.

The response from the school was for the immediate concern of those who came forward. We want to provide support and engage with them on a personal level to assist them to deal with what's transpired. Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster

Naidoo would not say much about the outcome of this process thus far.

However, the school has compiled a report looking into new processes it can adopt to ensure any form of abuse doesn't reoccur.

The school started this process because it wanted to empower people to come forward. Protecting the integrity and confidentiality of that process is critical in ensuring people are empowered and feel safe to come forward. Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster

The school remains adamant that anyone can come forward to press charges or provide an official affidavit that can strengthen any cases that are ongoing. For me, it's important that we safeguard the process and act in a way that empowers victims to use their voices. Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster

The school firmly believes this process can bring some healing for the victims.

The process is meant to provide restorative justice and a platform for people's voices to be heard. In the process of being heard, we really hope that some healing can happen. Wayne Naidoo, Western Province Preparatory School headmaster

Scroll up to listen to the interview.