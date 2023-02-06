Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Eskom is looking for its next commander-in-chief.

The embattled power utility has run an advert looking for potential candidates to replace outgoing CEO André de Ruyter, who leaves at the end of March.

The media is having a field day, calling it "arguably the worst job in South Africa".

Who wants the weight of the entire country on their shoulders, right?

If you're up for the challenge, the requirements are:

A postgraduate degree in engineering and business administration or economics (an MBA would be an advantage);

At least 15 to 20 years of senior management experience;

A solid track record in proactively managing crises;

A leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics;

A track record in turning around commercially and operationally challenged organisations.

Applications close on 27 February.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

It's going to be interesting to see who's going to put their hand up. Clarence Ford, presenter

Or if they've preordained it. Barbara Friedman

