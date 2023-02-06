Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Eskom is looking for its next commander-in-chief.
The embattled power utility has run an advert looking for potential candidates to replace outgoing CEO André de Ruyter, who leaves at the end of March.
The media is having a field day, calling it "arguably the worst job in South Africa".
Who wants the weight of the entire country on their shoulders, right?
If you're up for the challenge, the requirements are:
- A postgraduate degree in engineering and business administration or economics (an MBA would be an advantage);
- At least 15 to 20 years of senior management experience;
- A solid track record in proactively managing crises;
- A leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics;
- A track record in turning around commercially and operationally challenged organisations.
Applications close on 27 February.
It's going to be interesting to see who's going to put their hand up.Clarence Ford, presenter
Or if they've preordained it.Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN
South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN.Read More
Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons
Curtain closes on Idols South Africa after 21 years.Read More
[LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise of the EWN newsroom.Read More
Silent Disco event hosted on Robben Island canned amid social media backlash
The Sunset Silent Disco event, set to happen on Robben Island Museum, by organiser Silent Events SA has been cancelled.Read More
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants
Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.Read More
More from Business
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB.Read More
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills.Read More
Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB
Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.Read More
Run your numbers (because interest rates are rising) - advice for home buyers
Tips and tricks for potential home buyers.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'
What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More