Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
At least ten people have been confirmed dead after an avalanche swept across the Austrian and the Swiss Alps over the weekend.
The first five dead bodies were found at Austria's Tyrol on Sunday.
Most tourists ignored the avalanche warning.
A number of tourists ignored the warning, and the alert is still there.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
