Taxi driver, cleaner, telemarketer: some of the 13 worst jobs around the world





What classifies a job as one the worst in the world? Low wages? A toxic work environment? Zero work-life balance?

What may seem like the worst job really depends on the person and their goals.

Although, it is safe to say that the worst job in South Africa right now is the CEO of Eskom – yes, they’re still advertising the vacancy.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. seeks to appoint a new Group Chief Executive Officer



But what about the rest of the globe?

Contrary to the role of a CEO, some of the world’s worst jobs have low-pay, long and unusual working hours with equally stressful conditions in common.

These are the 13 worst jobs in the world, according to Indeed:

Military soldier Taxi drive Fast-food attendant Retail sales associate Telemarketer Cleaner Line cook Photographer Personal assistant Construction labourer Fire fighter Pest control technician Roofer

