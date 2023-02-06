If you're not breathing right, you're never going to be healthy - scientist
The majority of people breathe through their noses but about a quarter of the world’s population, strictly breathe through their mouths. Some people are born mouth breathers due to their facial bone structure, while some become mouth breathers later in life.
But regardless of whether you are born a mouth breather or you become one, science says that continuously breathing through your mouth can have a negative impact on your health.
Scientist and author of _Breath: The new science of a lost art, _James Nestor says that breathing correctly is linked to having better health.
Breathing through your mouth can cause respiratory and neurological problems, and even problems with sleep apnea, metabolic disorders and snoring.James Nestor- Scientist and author
Nestor adds that continuously breathing through your mouth can change the structure of your face, a common condition usually seen in children called adenoid face.
According to Nester, research has found that habitually breathing through your mouth causes the nose to start to close up, leading to a dependence on mouth breathing and opening the door to health problems.
Seeing so many conditions tied to mouth breathing and how many of those could either be improved upon or sometimes outright cured by switching the pathway in which you breathe.James Nestor- Scientist and author
The benefits of breathing through your nose
Your nose protects you: When it comes to protecting you against colds and flu, the nose is the first defence. The nose produces something called nitric oxide, a molecule that helps battle a lot of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, amongst other functions.
You get more oxygen intake: Breathing through your nose also allows us to get about 20% more oxygen than compared to breathing through the mouth.
That air that comes through the nose is slowed down, it’s filtered, it’s humidified and it’s conditioned. So that by the time it gets to your lungs, your lungs can absorb that oxygen so much easier.James Nestor- Scientist and author
So the next time you take a breath, be conscious of how you're breathing to ensure that you're doing it correctly. And if you're a current mouth breather, James suggests practising breathing through your nose to help correct that.
Listen to the full conversation here:
