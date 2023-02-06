Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana midfielder John Moeti has died at the age of 55.
Moeti was part of Clive Barker's squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
He was also a member of the 1995 Orlando Pirates squad that claimed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.
SAFA statement on the passing of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti. pic.twitter.com/1vxfT4vC5V' EWN Sport (@EWNsport) February 6, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies
More from Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN
South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN.Read More
Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons
Curtain closes on Idols South Africa after 21 years.Read More
[LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise of the EWN newsroom.Read More
Silent Disco event hosted on Robben Island canned amid social media backlash
The Sunset Silent Disco event, set to happen on Robben Island Museum, by organiser Silent Events SA has been cancelled.Read More
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants
Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.Read More