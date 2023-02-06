How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles





If you have yet to get your children vaccinated for measles, the City of Cape Town’s Health Department is making it easy for you.

A national measles vaccination campaign is being launched from 6 February to 31 March in wake of a measles outbreak in five provinces.

The Western Cape has not experienced a measles outbreak, but there have been five reported cases in the province.

The national vaccination drive aims to limit the impact of the outbreak experienced in parts of the country.

Because we have not obtained herd immunity in full, we do see measles outbreaks every three to five years. In the Western Cape, we managed to recover quite soon after the pandemic with our vaccinations, because we had a good baseline. Some of the other provinces had a huge drop and we expected a challenge after the lockdown. Sonia Botha, Measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator - Western Cape Health Department

According to Botha, since weeks two and three of the outbreak, 47% of measles cases have occurred in the age group 5-9 years old.

Cases have now dropped to 39% in this cohort.

Since schools have reopened, cases have increased from 15% to 17% in the 10 - 14-year-old category.

Admissions under one year is at 54% so children of this age are at high risk for severe complications such as pneumonia. Sonia Botha, Measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator - Western Cape Health Department

The provincial health department is aiming for 95% vaccination coverage in the Western Cape and will focus on creches and schools.

Children between the ages of six months and 14 years 11 months, will receive an additional measles vaccination at schools, crèches, and City of Cape Town clinics.

We're providing the measles booster in our government clinics and we will also have public private partners like pharmacies who are assisting with the measles vaccines. Sonia Botha, Measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator - Western Cape Health Department

