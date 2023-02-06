We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000 The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with o... 14 May 2023 11:48 AM
Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour' The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults abo... 14 May 2023 10:25 AM
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in... 14 May 2023 9:59 AM
View all Local
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
View all Business
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'? 'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mo... 14 May 2023 12:33 PM
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’ Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in. 14 May 2023 11:19 AM
A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts Research shows that the Arts are good for our health. 14 May 2023 8:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
News

We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best

6 February 2023 2:49 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Ricky Rick
Cotton Fest

It has been almost a year since we lost music icon and Cotton Fest founder Rikhado Makhado, but young creatives say he has multiplied through them.

JOHANNESBURG - Riky Rick’s 2016 hit single Sidlukotini – directly translated to “we eat cotton”, did not only make people dance but encouraged us to look stylish, and at this year’s 4th edition of Cotton Fest his mantra lives on.

The festival always pulls the stops with artists and performances, and this year international star - Akon was the pleasant surprise they had up their sleeve.

Rapper Nasty C performing at Riky Rick's Cotton Fest on 5 February 2023. Riky Rick started the concert and it has continued after his death as a tribute to the artist. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Rapper Nasty C performing at Riky Rick's Cotton Fest on 5 February 2023. Riky Rick started the concert and it has continued after his death as a tribute to the artist. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Rapper Nasty C performing at Riky Rick's Cotton Fest on 5 February 2023. Riky Rick started the concert and it has continued after his death as a tribute to the artist. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

The line-up comprised over 160 local artists including the likes of BLXCKIE, Nadia Nakai, Elaine, Big Zulu, Casper Nyovest, Nasty C and many more.

As per usual, the festival is known to have three stages for revellers to indulge in the musical genre of their choice. Navigating these three spaces afforded me a chance to see the fashionistas and bump into some familiar faces like Moonchild and Robot Boy. “Cotton Fest has always been one of, if not the only festival that affords young creatives, to be themselves and celebrate art,” said Moonchild Sanelly.

Sanelly, who is known for her colorful personality and hairdo says even though she had just arrived when speaking to Eyewitness News, it was a guarantee to be a “vibe”.

Rapper Nadia Nakai at Cotton Fest 2023. The one-day event was held at the Old Train Station in Newtown, Johannesburg on 5 February 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

This year’s fest also saw the launch of their Creative Programme which aims to grant students from various communities bursaries.

In partnership with global sports brand Puma, three top AFDA students from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban were selected and awarded bursaries.

“We are extremely excited to have the privilege to assist young people to achieve this huge milestone in their educational journey. When we started Cotton Fest, the idea was not just to have a once-off concert, but to do so much more for the culture as a whole, and moreover offer support within the community.

“Now with the additional financial injection from Puma this year, we were finally able to make the Cotton Fest Creative Programme a reality and action this support," says Riky’s partner Bianca Naidoo.

It is heartwarming to see Rikhado’s legacy live on and most importantly to see his work still being celebrated and honoured.

As the slogan goes, 'We Never Die, We Multiply' indeed.

Skateboarders at Cotton Fest 2023. The event, brainchild of the late Riky Rick, took place on 5 February 2023 at the Old Train Station in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Skateboarders at Cotton Fest 2023. The event, brainchild of the late Riky Rick, took place on 5 February 2023 at the Old Train Station in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Skateboarders at Cotton Fest 2023. The event, brainchild of the late Riky Rick, took place on 5 February 2023 at the Old Train Station in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News


This article first appeared on 702 : We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best




6 February 2023 2:49 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Ricky Rick
Cotton Fest

More from Lifestyle

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

20 September 2022 9:36 AM

The less electricity Eskom generates, the more unstable the grid becomes, increasing the odds of a catastrophic blackout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dizanna/123rf.com

Give your staff access to their salary at any time (it’s NOT a loan)

19 September 2022 12:01 PM

TymeAdvance (by TymeBank) allows your employees to access their salary at any time – at no cost to your company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: fizkes / 123rf

Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?

14 May 2023 12:33 PM

'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’

14 May 2023 11:19 AM

Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households

14 May 2023 9:59 AM

Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' - the Urban Caracal Project on Facebook

'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed

13 May 2023 5:58 PM

The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© didesign021/123rf.com

Flu season: Why doctors want you and your family to get the jab

13 May 2023 4:13 PM

Do I have a cold or influenza? Can my child be vaccinated? Discovery Health's Dr Noluthando Nematswerani answers your questions about flu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of India Venster rescue filmed by WSAR volunteer Denis Wessels (WSAR on Facebook)

[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster

13 May 2023 2:36 PM

A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Laura Wagner-Meyer on Facebook

Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change

13 May 2023 12:58 PM

Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maxsheb/123rf.com

Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious?

13 May 2023 12:33 PM

Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering

13 May 2023 11:33 AM

Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from News

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit

13 February 2023 12:47 PM

With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How you can help Masiphumelele after the devastating fire disaster

7 December 2022 1:50 PM

Over 1800 people were left without homes in Masiphumelele after a blaze swept through the community. Here’s how you can help them rebuild.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA

Local

Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000

Local

Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

SA's former spy chief Billy Masetlha dies, Dirco Minister Pandor confirms

14 May 2023 8:48 PM

Lesufi launches project to clean up townships and informal settlements

14 May 2023 8:33 PM

'The fight went as I thought, like a chess match': SA's Lerena on Merhy victory

14 May 2023 8:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA