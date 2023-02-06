We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best





JOHANNESBURG - Riky Rick’s 2016 hit single Sidlukotini – directly translated to “we eat cotton”, did not only make people dance but encouraged us to look stylish, and at this year’s 4th edition of Cotton Fest his mantra lives on.

The festival always pulls the stops with artists and performances, and this year international star - Akon was the pleasant surprise they had up their sleeve.

Rapper Nasty C performing at Riky Rick's Cotton Fest on 5 February 2023. Riky Rick started the concert and it has continued after his death as a tribute to the artist. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

The line-up comprised over 160 local artists including the likes of BLXCKIE, Nadia Nakai, Elaine, Big Zulu, Casper Nyovest, Nasty C and many more.

As per usual, the festival is known to have three stages for revellers to indulge in the musical genre of their choice. Navigating these three spaces afforded me a chance to see the fashionistas and bump into some familiar faces like Moonchild and Robot Boy. “Cotton Fest has always been one of, if not the only festival that affords young creatives, to be themselves and celebrate art,” said Moonchild Sanelly.

Sanelly, who is known for her colorful personality and hairdo says even though she had just arrived when speaking to Eyewitness News, it was a guarantee to be a “vibe”.

Rapper Nadia Nakai at Cotton Fest 2023. The one-day event was held at the Old Train Station in Newtown, Johannesburg on 5 February 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

This year’s fest also saw the launch of their Creative Programme which aims to grant students from various communities bursaries.

In partnership with global sports brand Puma, three top AFDA students from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban were selected and awarded bursaries.

“We are extremely excited to have the privilege to assist young people to achieve this huge milestone in their educational journey. When we started Cotton Fest, the idea was not just to have a once-off concert, but to do so much more for the culture as a whole, and moreover offer support within the community.

“Now with the additional financial injection from Puma this year, we were finally able to make the Cotton Fest Creative Programme a reality and action this support," says Riky’s partner Bianca Naidoo.

It is heartwarming to see Rikhado’s legacy live on and most importantly to see his work still being celebrated and honoured.

As the slogan goes, 'We Never Die, We Multiply' indeed.

Skateboarders at Cotton Fest 2023. The event, brainchild of the late Riky Rick, took place on 5 February 2023 at the Old Train Station in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

