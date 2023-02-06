ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
Clement Manyathela speaks to Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, Secretary for the ANC in Gauteng and Nkululeko Dunga, EFF Gauteng Provincial Chairperson.
-
The EFF and ANC have agreed to appoint minority parties to mayoral positions.
-
They are focused on removing the DA coalitions across Gauteng.
The Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National congress have formed a partnership in Ekurhuleni and have been discussing who will take positions in the mayoral committee.
According to Nciza the two parties are undergoing continuous negotiations until they come to an agreement.
However, he says for now their primary focus is to remove the Democratic Alliance government and mayor in Ekurhuleni as he says the DA has failed the people in that area, and they will reach an agreement that suits all parties involved.
Immediately after we will agree on what must happen, but of course whatever must happen must not disadvantage any party. We are negotiating in good faith with the Economic Freedom Fighters and other political parties.Thembinkosi Nciza, Secretary - Gauteng ANC
He adds that they recognise there are smaller political parties that must be taken into account, and they have agreed the mayoral position in Ekurhuleni should be given to a minority party.
EFF's Nkululeko Dunga says there are fundamental agreements in place on how they will operate especially in terms of the decisive removal of the DA coalitions across all municipalities in Gauteng.
He adds that this is due to the arrogance of the DA and claims they have not taken the EFF seriously.
Dunga says they have agreed to allocate minority parties the responsibility to assume office as mayors, who will then appoint members of the mayoral committee.
According to Dunga in Johannesburg, they will have two members contributing towards the executive and in Ekurhuleni they will have five.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
More from Politics
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'
Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid.Read More
[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?
Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.Read More
[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests
Mandy speaks to Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Long week ahead for SA politics
All the news you need to know.Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.Read More
David Mabuza resignation: An apparent calculated move as Cabinet reshuffle looms
Mabuza took the opportunity during his address at his brother's funeral to support his successor in the ANC as the person waiting in the wings to become the country's number two.Read More
More from Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN
South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN.Read More
Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons
Curtain closes on Idols South Africa after 21 years.Read More
[LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise of the EWN newsroom.Read More
Silent Disco event hosted on Robben Island canned amid social media backlash
The Sunset Silent Disco event, set to happen on Robben Island Museum, by organiser Silent Events SA has been cancelled.Read More
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants
Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.Read More
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?Read More