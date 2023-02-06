ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros





Clement Manyathela speaks to Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, Secretary for the ANC in Gauteng and Nkululeko Dunga, EFF Gauteng Provincial Chairperson.

The EFF and ANC have agreed to appoint minority parties to mayoral positions .

They are focused on removing the DA coalitions across Gauteng.

Ekurhuleni council sitting at the Germiston Civic Centre on 2 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

The Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National congress have formed a partnership in Ekurhuleni and have been discussing who will take positions in the mayoral committee.

According to Nciza the two parties are undergoing continuous negotiations until they come to an agreement.

However, he says for now their primary focus is to remove the Democratic Alliance government and mayor in Ekurhuleni as he says the DA has failed the people in that area, and they will reach an agreement that suits all parties involved.

Immediately after we will agree on what must happen, but of course whatever must happen must not disadvantage any party. We are negotiating in good faith with the Economic Freedom Fighters and other political parties. Thembinkosi Nciza, Secretary - Gauteng ANC

He adds that they recognise there are smaller political parties that must be taken into account, and they have agreed the mayoral position in Ekurhuleni should be given to a minority party.

EFF's Nkululeko Dunga says there are fundamental agreements in place on how they will operate especially in terms of the decisive removal of the DA coalitions across all municipalities in Gauteng.

He adds that this is due to the arrogance of the DA and claims they have not taken the EFF seriously.

Dunga says they have agreed to allocate minority parties the responsibility to assume office as mayors, who will then appoint members of the mayoral committee.

According to Dunga in Johannesburg, they will have two members contributing towards the executive and in Ekurhuleni they will have five.

