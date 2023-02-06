Six-year-old uses fathers' phone to order $1000 worth of food

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you? 'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen... 8 February 2023 7:05 PM
'Water restrictions may be necessary if rainfall is below average' - CT mayor Cape Town’s main dams are at around 60% capacity, but the city is expected to have a lower than average rainfall season. 8 February 2023 3:10 PM
'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously' - Dr Sean Phillips The country has had a number of water challenges, made worse by excessive loadshedding and the recent heat waves. 8 February 2023 10:19 AM
'Address energy crisis Mr President, or we can't guarantee essential goods' Some of South Africa's biggest consumer goods firms have written an open letter to the President, warning of looming shortages of... 8 February 2023 6:41 PM
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
Risk of Cape Town growing too quickly - experts weigh in Lester Kiewit speaks with urban policy researcher, Nick Budlender, and City of Cape Town mayco member, Eddie Andrews.  8 February 2023 9:36 AM
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet. 8 February 2023 6:31 AM
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems? 'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi... 7 February 2023 8:35 PM
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions a... 7 February 2023 7:32 PM
'Diverse people come together': How San history became part of our coat of arms Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art. 8 February 2023 11:08 AM
Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack. 8 February 2023 7:24 AM
Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community. 8 February 2023 7:15 AM
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season. 8 February 2023 5:54 PM
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousan... 7 February 2023 5:50 PM
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday. 7 February 2023 5:38 PM
Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023 Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.... 7 February 2023 6:44 AM
[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won Best Global Performance for 'Bayethe' at the 65th Grammy Awards. 6 February 2023 7:00 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
'To get there right now is a mission': search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye Gift of the Givers and the Al Imdaad foundation have sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye to aid devastated cities. 8 February 2023 2:22 PM
What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday. 8 February 2023 5:19 AM
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
Six-year-old uses fathers' phone to order $1000 worth of food

6 February 2023 2:06 PM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
children and smartphones
food delivery app
#FunnyKids
food deliveries

Barbara Friedman joins Clarence Ford for Barb's Wire in which she shares the story of the young Michigan boy's antics.

6-year-old Mason Stonehouse used his fathers' phone to order $1000 dollars worth of food from the food delivery app Grubhub.

The boys father, Keith Stonehouse, had given his phone to his son to play games and was alerted to the orders when food delivery drivers started arriving at their home in Detroit, Michigan.

By the time the father had figured out what happened, it was too late to cancel the orders and the buffet of salads, shawarmas, jumbo shrimp, chilli cheese fries, chicken pita sandwiches and ice cream was delivered to their home.

His father just suddenly realised this was happening because this endless stream of delivery people came to their door on the Saturday night. Delivering order after order of the grub and in fact, Mason's dad said he'd actually tipped 25% on every single order which is most generous.

Barbara Friedman, Primedia Broadcasting Digital Content Editor

Local news, Michigan Live reported that the father's bank declined a further $439 dollar purchase from a pizza restaurant under suspicion of fraud.

His parents explained that mason was an intelligent child who was able to read since around the age of two and was aware that he was ordering food. They told Mason that the money would be taken from his piggy bank in an attempt to demonstrate the consequences of his actions.

Mason's father stated that most of the food was shared with neighbors or ended up in the family refrigerator, and he will be changing his phone's password.




Image of breeding snails from Goshen Snail Farm on Facebook

'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you?

8 February 2023 7:05 PM

'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen Snail Farm's Michael Beetge.

FILE: South Africa's coat of arms. Picture: GCIS/Facebook

'Diverse people come together': How San history became part of our coat of arms

8 February 2023 11:08 AM

Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art.

towfiqu/123rf

Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits

8 February 2023 7:24 AM

Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack.

Image: Kfm social media team

Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor

8 February 2023 7:15 AM

As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community.

sofiiashunkina/123rf

People of colour are at risk of skin cancer, warns doctor. Here are some signs

8 February 2023 5:50 AM

On health and wellness, Oncologist Dr Louis Kathan joins Clement to speak about the prevalence of skin cancer on people of colour.

noskaphoto/123rf

What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

8 February 2023 5:19 AM

A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

@ andrewrybalko/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

7 February 2023 4:18 PM

Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Future architects' designs are being influenced by the demand for solar energy

7 February 2023 3:35 PM

Solar power will likely feature in many future homes and building this into the architectural design can make it more effective.

Picture: Pexels.com

Heatstroke: A life-threatening emergency which could result in death

7 February 2023 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Darren Green about the dangers of heatstroke.

SA Tourism Acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefed the media on the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal on Thursday 2 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism?

7 February 2023 2:50 PM

SA Tourism received significant backlash after proposing a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

