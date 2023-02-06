Six-year-old uses fathers' phone to order $1000 worth of food
6-year-old Mason Stonehouse used his fathers' phone to order $1000 dollars worth of food from the food delivery app Grubhub.
The boys father, Keith Stonehouse, had given his phone to his son to play games and was alerted to the orders when food delivery drivers started arriving at their home in Detroit, Michigan.
By the time the father had figured out what happened, it was too late to cancel the orders and the buffet of salads, shawarmas, jumbo shrimp, chilli cheese fries, chicken pita sandwiches and ice cream was delivered to their home.
His father just suddenly realised this was happening because this endless stream of delivery people came to their door on the Saturday night. Delivering order after order of the grub and in fact, Mason's dad said he'd actually tipped 25% on every single order which is most generous.Barbara Friedman, Primedia Broadcasting Digital Content Editor
Local news, Michigan Live reported that the father's bank declined a further $439 dollar purchase from a pizza restaurant under suspicion of fraud.
His parents explained that mason was an intelligent child who was able to read since around the age of two and was aware that he was ordering food. They told Mason that the money would be taken from his piggy bank in an attempt to demonstrate the consequences of his actions.
Mason's father stated that most of the food was shared with neighbors or ended up in the family refrigerator, and he will be changing his phone's password.
"I don't really find it funny yet," said Keith Stonehouse, whose son Mason ordered a string of deliveries on his dad's phone. https://t.co/a9yVVnNfa3' CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2023
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/cooked-food-on-the-table-6543756/
