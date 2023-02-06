Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change?





Clarence Ford speaks to Rob Hugh-Jones of BBC World Service.

Elections in Nigeria tend to attract significant international interest

Peter Obi has strong support among Nigeria’s youth

© harvepino/123rf.com

The Nigerian election is followed closely by the rest of the world as it is the most populous nation in Africa and the Continent's largest economy.

Peter Obi, a 61-year-old politician, is garnering significant support from Nigeria’s youth.

I noticed that 40% of registered voters are under the age of 34… If you look on social media, this guy is getting quite a lot of support and interest. Rob Hugh-Jones, editor and BBC Partner Hub at the BBC World Service

Will there be some sort of a refreshed government, a new drive to try and unite the country…? Or will there even be a newcomer? I think that is being looked at quite closely around the world. Rob Hugh-Jones, editor and BBC Partner Hub at the BBC World Service

Hugh-Jones says that it is also interesting to see the shift towards multi-party democracy in Africa, as between 2011 and 2022, 42 new leaders came to power through multiparty elections of which 25 were opposition politicians.

