



Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly involved in a car accident with a cyclist in West Hollywood on 5 February.

According to TMZ, the actor was driving when the cyclist ‘suddenly swerved into his lane and made contract’ with his car.

A bicyclist was struck by Arnold Schwarzenegger's car Sunday morning -- an accident that law enforcement, for now, says wasn't his fault. https://t.co/MCnaanO1Mk ' TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2023

The incident was allegedly confirmed by three witnesses.

TMZ reported that first responders were quick to arrive on the scene, taking the cyclist to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Police allegedly do not believe Schwarzenegger to be at fault for the incident.

This article first appeared on 947 : Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist