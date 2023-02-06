Silent Disco event hosted on Robben Island canned amid social media backlash





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman.

Following a slew of complaints, the event that was supposed to happen on February 18, will no longer take place.

This was announced by the organiser on Twitter after it faced extreme criticism on social media for advertising the event and the marketing strategy used.

This includes how some of the tickets were marketed in two categories, “early bird” and “jail bird” between R750 and R850.

People bashed the company stating that it was exploiting the historic venue, which was home to hundreds of political prisoners during Apartheid, for financial gain.

While others are eager for the fantastic island to be converted into the next top party destination in the world, competing with the likes of the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Silent Discos describes a party with little to no noise pollution, this is because partygoers use headphones linked to one sound system instead of a speaker that pump loud volumes of music.

The island has to make money, its struggling… if tourists go there why can’t you have a silent disco. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

The fact that they have now put that event on hold means that the social media impact had some impact… Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

RIM asked SE to do a fundraiser 4 eco projects. Event planned with respect in good faith with the aim of bringing people together a long way from prison and graves. However we’ve seen&heard feedback & cancelled event. Apologies for offence, all planned with best intentions 4 all. pic.twitter.com/FAXvyJjmrz ' Silent Events (@SilentEventsSA) February 5, 2023

