Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons
Idols South Africa announced that it will be closing the curtain after 19 seasons.
The 19th and final season of South Africa’s biggest talent search competition kicks off this month.
It's happening! #IdolsSA season 19 is the final one. Do you think you have what it takes? Watch this space for more! 👌🎤 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/cCZSUo5Svw' Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 5, 2023
Idols South Africa was started 21 years ago on M-Net Channel.
Following efforts to revitalize the show last year with new judges – singer Thembi Seete and rapper-producer JR Bogopa – the decision was made to bring the local franchise to an end.
These are the Idols SA winners over the passed 18 seasons: Season 1 – Heinz Winckle Season 2 – Anke Pietrangeli Season 3 – Karin Kortj Season 4 – Jody Williams Season 5 – Jason Hartman / Sasha-Lee Davids Season 6 – Elvis Blue Season 7 – Dave van Vuuren Season 8 – Khaya Mthethwa Season 9 – Musa Sukwene Season 10 – Vincent Bones Season 11 – Karabo Mogane Season 12 – Noma Khumale Season 13 – Paxton Fielies Season 14 – Yanga Sobetwa Season 15 – Luyolo Yiba Season 16 – Zama Khumal Season 17 – Berry Trytsman Season 18 – Thapelo Molomo
Season 19 kicks off with auditions on 12 February on Mzansi Magic.
The judges for the final edition include Somizi Mhlongo, JR Bogopa and Thembi Seete with ProVerb as the host.
