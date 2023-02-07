Heatstroke: A life-threatening emergency which could result in death





February is statistically the warmest month of the year in Cape Town.

High temperatures can result in a serious health emergency, known as heatstroke.

When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 41°C or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

February is statistically the warmest month of the year in Cape Town.

With an average high-temperature of 26.1°C, there are days when the mercury rises well above the 30-degree mark.

In the Boland and Swartland regions, the temperature often goes higher than 40°C.

Such high temperatures can result in a serious health emergency, known as heatstroke.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, and occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. The body's temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down.

RELATED: 7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape

Normal body temperature is about 37,6°C, but when heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to a dangerously high 41°C, or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

In a recent incident, four learners at Bosmansdam High School in Bothasig required medical attention while participating the in the school's athletics day.

Some learners suffered heatstroke, while others reported muscle spasms and asthma-related illnesses.

Dr Darren Green, a neurowellness consultant, and specialist in sports and emergency medicine says remaining hydrated is most important.

In conditions where you're exposed for long periods of time to heat, your core body temperature will go up. And with that, you can imagine the demands of fluid, which is important in your cooling mechanism. Dr Darren Green, specialist in sports and emergency medicine.

The shift of salts and electrolytes between the cells, all that plays a role in blood pressure, circulation to the skin, and then the cooling mechanisms that then follow. Dr Darren Green, specialist in sports and emergency medicine.

When your core body temperature rises to about 40 degrees, without you having done anything to prevent it progressing, you then move into the heatstroke stage. If you don't reverse it within 30 minutes, the cells in the body start undergoing damage. Dr Darren Green, specialist in sports and emergency medicine.

Listen to the audio for more.