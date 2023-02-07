Heatstroke: A life-threatening emergency which could result in death
-
February is statistically the warmest month of the year in Cape Town.
-
High temperatures can result in a serious health emergency, known as heatstroke.
-
When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 41°C or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.
February is statistically the warmest month of the year in Cape Town.
With an average high-temperature of 26.1°C, there are days when the mercury rises well above the 30-degree mark.
In the Boland and Swartland regions, the temperature often goes higher than 40°C.
Such high temperatures can result in a serious health emergency, known as heatstroke.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, and occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. The body's temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down.
RELATED: 7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Normal body temperature is about 37,6°C, but when heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to a dangerously high 41°C, or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.
In a recent incident, four learners at Bosmansdam High School in Bothasig required medical attention while participating the in the school's athletics day.
Some learners suffered heatstroke, while others reported muscle spasms and asthma-related illnesses.
Dr Darren Green, a neurowellness consultant, and specialist in sports and emergency medicine says remaining hydrated is most important.
In conditions where you're exposed for long periods of time to heat, your core body temperature will go up. And with that, you can imagine the demands of fluid, which is important in your cooling mechanism.Dr Darren Green, specialist in sports and emergency medicine.
The shift of salts and electrolytes between the cells, all that plays a role in blood pressure, circulation to the skin, and then the cooling mechanisms that then follow.Dr Darren Green, specialist in sports and emergency medicine.
When your core body temperature rises to about 40 degrees, without you having done anything to prevent it progressing, you then move into the heatstroke stage. If you don't reverse it within 30 minutes, the cells in the body start undergoing damage.Dr Darren Green, specialist in sports and emergency medicine.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Overreacting is better than underreacting when kids are ill - pediatrician
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Dr Enrico Maraschin about how parents react and manage a situation when a child is ill.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric
The Chinese automaker keeps getting better.Read More
Cape Town Pride Dragathon aims to break world record for largest stage show
On 4 March, Cape Town's Pride Parade is set to flaunt queens and kings who are ready to werk, twerk, and serve the baddest lewks.Read More
Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home
With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.Read More
How 'neuromodulation' treats chronic pain safely, non-invasively, without drugs
Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician, joins Pippa Hudson to discuss pain management techniques for chronic pain.Read More
World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?
World Radio Day is celebrated annually on 13 February. This year's theme is "Radio and Peace".Read More
Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat
Why are dog owners taking their pets for strenuous hikes in sweltering summer temperatures?Read More
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral
The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response.Read More