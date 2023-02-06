New research reveals 10 highest paying 'traditional' jobs for 2023
A study conducted by the United States (U.S) 'News & World' reveals that these are the BEST and highest paying jobs 'traditional' jobs because they're in high-demand and pay over six figures annually... (in the United States).
RELATED: TAXI DRIVER, CLEANER, TELEMARKETER: SOME OF THE 13 WORST JOBS AROUND THE WORLD
Spoiler alert: most of the best and highest paying jobs come from the health care industry because...
We’re still feeling the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, baby boomers are aging, so we have a larger aging population, and preventative care is becoming more and more important. Health care will continue to be a stable industry with plenty of in-demand occupations for a long time.Janica Ingram, career editor at U.S News
These in-demand occupations include:
1) Anesthesiologists
Job description: A doctor who has special training in giving drugs or other agents to prevent or relieve pain during surgery or other procedures.
Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750
Industry: Health care
Academic requirement: Doctorate degree
2) Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
Job description: A surgeon who specializes and treats the mouth, jaws, face, and skull, head and neck and associated structures
Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750
Industry: Health care
Academic requirement: Doctorate degree
3) Obstetrician and gynecologist
Job description: A doctor that specializes in the care of women during pregnancy and childbirth and in the diagnosis and treatment of the female reproductive organs.
Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750
Industry: Health care
Academic requirement: Doctorate degree
4) Surgeon
Job description: A doctor who practices surgery.
Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750
Industry: Health care
Academic requirement: Doctorate degree
5) Orthodontist / dentist
Job description: A doctor / dentist who treat irregularities in the teeth and jaws.
Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750
Industry: Health care
Academic requirement: Doctorate degree
6) Physician
Job description: A doctor who specializes in diagnosis and medical treatment.
Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750
Industry: Health care
Academic requirement: Doctorate degree
7) Psychiatrist
Job description: A doctor specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness.
Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750
Industry: Health care
Academic requirement: Doctorate degree
8) Nurse Anesthetist
Job description: A registered nurse who has completed two or more years of additional specialized training and education and is certified to administer anesthetics.
Typical annual salary: $195610 / R3444672
Industry: Health care
Education: Master's Degree
9) Pediatrician
Job description: A medical practitioner specializing in children and their diseases.
Typical annual salary: $170480 / R 3002135
Industry: Health care
Education: Doctorate degree
10) Pilot
Job description: You know it, it's the person trained to fly an aircraft.
Typical annual salary: $134630 / R2370820
Industry: Aviation
Education: Bachelor's Degree
That's what the U.S study reported.
While these remain 'traditional' high-paying jobs for 2023, there are many other high-paying careers in digital, IT, creative, art, automobile, engineering, entrepreneurship, social media, film... and many more.
One thing to remember is that this study related job success to salary alone and did not consider long hours, burnout, and working environments as possible stressors which might impact your level of work satisfaction.
So, if you have the privilege of weighing up job opportunities, it's also important to consider:
-
work culture and environment
-
the ratio of in-office vs remote work
-
having a work-life balance
-
adequate benefits
-
room for growth
-
great leadership
-
doing meaningful work that excites you
Of course, many other things define job success — sometimes, jobs may be high-paying but robs our soul and quality of life in the process, so find out what's important to you and chase THAT!
This article first appeared on KFM : New research reveals 10 highest paying 'traditional' jobs for 2023
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181022683/110910172-friendly-pediatrician-entertaining-his-patient.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best
It has been almost a year since we lost music icon and Cotton Fest founder Rikhado Makhado, but young creatives say he has multiplied through them.Read More
Six-year-old uses fathers' phone to order $1000 worth of food
Barbara Friedman joins Clarence Ford for Barb's Wire in which she shares the story of the young Michigan boy's antics.Read More
If you're not breathing right, you're never going to be healthy - scientist
Are you breathing in a way that supports your health?Read More
Job seekers beware! Tips on how to spot a fake recruitment agency
With high unemployment, many people turn to recruitment agencies, but unfortunately, end up caught in job scams.Read More
Taxi driver, cleaner, telemarketer: some of the 13 worst jobs around the world
What do you think makes a job one of the worst in the world?Read More
What is radio exercise? How radio can help keep listeners fit
Did you know radio can help promote a healthy and fit lifestyle?Read More
'It's often a thankless job for men,' - why we need more male ECD teachers
The role of male teachers in early childhood development is not something that is widely recognised and accepted.Read More
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB
Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.Read More