New research reveals 10 highest paying 'traditional' jobs for 2023





A study conducted by the United States (U.S) 'News & World' reveals that these are the BEST and highest paying jobs 'traditional' jobs because they're in high-demand and pay over six figures annually... (in the United States).

Spoiler alert: most of the best and highest paying jobs come from the health care industry because...

We’re still feeling the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, baby boomers are aging, so we have a larger aging population, and preventative care is becoming more and more important. Health care will continue to be a stable industry with plenty of in-demand occupations for a long time. Janica Ingram, career editor at U.S News

These in-demand occupations include:

1) Anesthesiologists

Job description: A doctor who has special training in giving drugs or other agents to prevent or relieve pain during surgery or other procedures.

Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750

Industry: Health care

Academic requirement: Doctorate degree

2) Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

Job description: A surgeon who specializes and treats the mouth, jaws, face, and skull, head and neck and associated structures

Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750

Industry: Health care

Academic requirement: Doctorate degree

3) Obstetrician and gynecologist

Job description: A doctor that specializes in the care of women during pregnancy and childbirth and in the diagnosis and treatment of the female reproductive organs.

Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750

Industry: Health care

Academic requirement: Doctorate degree

4) Surgeon

Job description: A doctor who practices surgery.

Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750

Industry: Health care

Academic requirement: Doctorate degree

5) Orthodontist / dentist

Job description: A doctor / dentist who treat irregularities in the teeth and jaws.

Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750

Industry: Health care

Academic requirement: Doctorate degree

6) Physician

Job description: A doctor who specializes in diagnosis and medical treatment.

Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750

Industry: Health care

Academic requirement: Doctorate degree

7) Psychiatrist

Job description: A doctor specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness.

Typical annual salary: $208.000 / R3665750

Industry: Health care

Academic requirement: Doctorate degree

8) Nurse Anesthetist

Job description: A registered nurse who has completed two or more years of additional specialized training and education and is certified to administer anesthetics.

Typical annual salary: $195610 / R3444672

Industry: Health care

Education: Master's Degree

9) Pediatrician

Job description: A medical practitioner specializing in children and their diseases.

Typical annual salary: $170480 / R 3002135

Industry: Health care

Education: Doctorate degree

10) Pilot

Job description: You know it, it's the person trained to fly an aircraft.

Typical annual salary: $134630 / R2370820

Industry: Aviation

Education: Bachelor's Degree

That's what the U.S study reported.

While these remain 'traditional' high-paying jobs for 2023, there are many other high-paying careers in digital, IT, creative, art, automobile, engineering, entrepreneurship, social media, film... and many more.

One thing to remember is that this study related job success to salary alone and did not consider long hours, burnout, and working environments as possible stressors which might impact your level of work satisfaction.

So, if you have the privilege of weighing up job opportunities, it's also important to consider:

work culture and environment

the ratio of in-office vs remote work

having a work-life balance

adequate benefits

room for growth

great leadership

doing meaningful work that excites you

Of course, many other things define job success — sometimes, jobs may be high-paying but robs our soul and quality of life in the process, so find out what's important to you and chase THAT!

