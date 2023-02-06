[LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student





Ntokozo Xaba, a student from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was allegedly stabbed to death by an ex-high school boyfriend, who is also a Blue Bulls rugby player. Police have confirmed that a man was arrested for the murder who did have links to the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.

Friends and fellow students at TUT have held protests and called on law enforcement to move swiftly to bring justice to her family and the student community.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise of the EWN newsroom about the case.

Ntokozo Xaba. Picture: Instagram/@ntokozoxaba_