[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?





ANC DP Paul Mashatile, ANC chair Gwede Matashe and ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu at the ANC's fundraising gala dinner in Bloemfontein on 7 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

In the wake of David Mabuza's resignation as deputy president of South Africa and the forthcoming State of the Nation Address, many are waiting on a possible Cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa. The current favourite to succeed Mabuza as the new deputy of the nation is the current ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile.

Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.