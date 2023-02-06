[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests
The protesters at the Queenstown municipality say the area is overwhelmed by corruption and service delivery has collapsed under ANC leadership. Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has visited the area to address residents.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sipha Khema or the EWN newsroom about the matter.
