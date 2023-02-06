[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests





Residents of Komani in the Eastern Cape wait to be addressed by COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma regarding poor service delivery in the area on 6 February 2023. Picture: Video screenshot / @Sipha_Kema / Twitter

The protesters at the Queenstown municipality say the area is overwhelmed by corruption and service delivery has collapsed under ANC leadership. Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has visited the area to address residents.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Sipha Khema or the EWN newsroom about the matter.