Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses. 6 February 2023 3:24 PM
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN. 6 February 2023 1:46 PM
Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons Curtain closes on Idols South Africa after 21 years. 6 February 2023 12:11 PM
View all Local
'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people' Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid. 6 February 2023 1:45 PM
[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president? Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou. 6 February 2023 12:47 PM
[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests Mandy speaks to Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter. 6 February 2023 12:23 PM
View all Politics
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB. 6 February 2023 6:56 PM
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills. 6 February 2023 6:28 PM
Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital. 6 February 2023 4:58 PM
View all Business
We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best It has been almost a year since we lost music icon and Cotton Fest founder Rikhado Makhado, but young creatives say he has multipl... 6 February 2023 2:49 PM
Six-year-old uses fathers' phone to order $1000 worth of food Barbara Friedman joins Clarence Ford for Barb's Wire in which she shares the story of the young Michigan boy's antics. 6 February 2023 2:06 PM
If you're not breathing right, you're never going to be healthy - scientist Are you breathing in a way that supports your health? 6 February 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation... 6 February 2023 5:45 PM
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist me... 6 February 2023 5:16 PM
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won Best Global Performance for 'Bayethe' at the 65th Grammy Awards. 6 February 2023 7:00 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?' The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday its fighter jets brought down the balloon. 6 February 2023 8:39 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'

6 February 2023 1:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
ANC
Jonathan Jansen
Post apartheid
Clarence Ford

Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid.

Clarence Ford speaks to Professor of Education at Stellenbosch University Jonathan Jansen.

  • Jansen asks the question of whether people’s lives are better now than they were under apartheid in terms of health, education, and work.

  • He says that while in philosophical and political terms people are better but we must acknowledge the problems in our country.

Prof. Jonathan Jansen. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Prof. Jonathan Jansen. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

Jansen says, in terms of broad civil and political rights people of all races are better off, but his question refers to whether people’s lives are better in terms of health, education, and the world of work.

He wrote an opinion piece published in Times Live entitled 'Be honest, are you better off now than under apartheid', where he puts forward his argument.

Interviewed by Ford, Jansne says that for middle-class people who can afford to send their children to a good school, have access to private healthcare and have a good job, life is better.

However, this is not the reality of the average South African.

For the average South African who has to shut down their business due to loadshedding, or who has their safety and security at risk, or who has a child in school where they are not able to read for understanding, these parts of their life are not better.

He adds that the reality of many South Africans and how their lives are now can be seen if you drive to Cape Town central.

I have never before seen so many poor and desperate people putting up tents, literally along the road. Tell me they are better off than in 1994.

Jonathan Jansen, Professor of Education - Stellenbosch University

Jansen says that the point of the article he wrote, where he posed this question, is that many ordinary South Africans do not feel they are better off now, with regard to these areas of life, which is something that needs to be addressed.

He adds that while South Africans are better off in a broad philosophical and political sense, the state of the infrastructure and other difficulties in our country can not be ignored.

It has been 30 years. I think the people of South Africa deserve a better government.

Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch

Jansen says that he knows there are plenty of South Africans who are fed up with the state of the country and adds that the way to show this is through votes in the 2024 national election.

In post-apartheid South Africa everyone has a voice and a vote and he says the population should not underestimate the power this gives people to make a change.

Listen to the audio above for more.




6 February 2023 1:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
ANC
Jonathan Jansen
Post apartheid
Clarence Ford

More from Politics

© koloj/123rf.com

'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill

6 February 2023 3:24 PM

The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC DP Paul Mashatile, ANC chair Gwede Matashe and ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu at the ANC's fundraising gala dinner in Bloemfontein on 7 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?

6 February 2023 12:47 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents of Komani in the Eastern Cape wait to be addressed by COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma regarding poor service delivery in the area on 6 February 2023. Picture: Video screenshot / @Sipha_Kema / Twitter

[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests

6 February 2023 12:23 PM

Mandy speaks to Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the City Hall in Cape Town on 10 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Long week ahead for SA politics

6 February 2023 12:17 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekurhuleni council sitting at the Germiston Civic Centre on 2 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros

6 February 2023 10:19 AM

ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC deputy president David Mabuza at the ANC policy conference, on 29 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Time to beef up the Deputy President role?

6 February 2023 10:12 AM

David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during a walkabout on 20 December 2022 at the party's elective conference held at Nasrec, Soweto. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

6 February 2023 10:07 AM

The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: rawpixel/123rf.com

How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles

6 February 2023 10:00 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

David Mabuza resignation: An apparent calculated move as Cabinet reshuffle looms

6 February 2023 8:43 AM

Mabuza took the opportunity during his address at his brother's funeral to support his successor in the ANC as the person waiting in the wings to become the country's number two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'

Local Entertainment

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

Politics Local

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Turkey and Syria earthquake: world leaders pledge assistance

6 February 2023 7:08 PM

'This one really hurts': Team SA loses to Luxembourg in Davis Cup

6 February 2023 6:34 PM

Ginwala left indelible mark in democratic SA, say MPs

6 February 2023 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA