Tips on how households can take control of its financial situation





© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

South African households are faced with financial factors that are beyond their control such as Covid 19 breakout, interest rates and loadshedding explains Meiring.

We are faced with factors that are beyond the control of households - factors that you do not have any control over if Covid-19 breaks out, you do not have control if interest rates change, or if there is loadshedding. Jacolize Meiring, Economist at Unisa

The science of financial success is the means used for each household to take control of its financial situation, she explains.

And what are those things?

We point out that as the science of financial success, what are those things that households can actually do to basically take control of their finances? Jacolize Meiring, Economist at Unisa

Every household has specific level of education and sense of personal empowerment which will assist in determining the level of financial control in the household Meiring explains.