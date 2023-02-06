



Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Lara Rea, general manager at Network at Recruitment.

There are many scams online that pose as recruitment agencies

A legitimate recruitment agency will not ask you to pay any costs for an application

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Youth unemployment in our country is very high, and many South Africans use online recruitment agencies. Unfortunately, some of these agencies are not reputable and desperate job seekers may be scammed out of their money.

While there are many benefits to the internet, Rea says it is crucial to understand the dark side and risks involved as well.

She says that there are a number of unscrupulous people on the internet posing as recruitment agencies who prey on the desperation of those looking for a job.

They do not only con them out of money saying, ‘please pay R350 for us to process your application,’ but they may try and get your ID number, address, tax number, anything where they can scam you out of your money in a fraudulent way. Lara Rea, General Manager - Network at Recruitment

Rea says the first red flag of a fake recruitment agency is asking you to pay any hard costs to process your application.

When it comes to sharing your ID number, she says you should only have to give this when there is a legitimate position that has been shared with you.

She adds that you should be weary of a job only being advertised on social media, and no company will offer you a job without any kind of interview.

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Job seekers beware! Tips on how to spot a fake recruitment agency