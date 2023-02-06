'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
John Maytham speaks to Diane Bravo, owner of specialist tobacco retailer Casa Tabacs.
- The proposed bill would ban the display of all tobacco products including e-cigarettes and vapes
-
Specialist tobacco retailer Diane Bravo is concerned about how this bill will impact her business.
-
She says that it is difficult to run a business that is faceless.
This bill would ban the display of all tobacco products including e-cigarettes and vapes.
Bravo says that she is concerned that this new bill will negatively impact her business, and she says she will lose money.
How can you run a business if you are faceless?Diane Bravo, owner of specialist tobacco retailer Casa Tabacs
She says she is concerned this will have a negative impact on the entire tobacco industry and the related jobs.
She adds that while she does support restrictions on who can and cannot smoke, she does not think removing all branding will stop people from smoking.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121867451_cigarettes-in-a-pack-yellow-filter-harm-to-health-bad-habit-a-pack-of-cigarettes-on-the-table-open-p.html?term=offering%2Bcigarette%2Bsmoke&vti=lzty05ppalhpczbf1c-1-2
More from Local
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN
South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN.Read More
Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons
Curtain closes on Idols South Africa after 21 years.Read More
[LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise of the EWN newsroom.Read More
Silent Disco event hosted on Robben Island canned amid social media backlash
The Sunset Silent Disco event, set to happen on Robben Island Museum, by organiser Silent Events SA has been cancelled.Read More
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants
Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.Read More
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?Read More
More from Politics
'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'
Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid.Read More
[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?
Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.Read More
[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests
Mandy speaks to Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Long week ahead for SA politics
All the news you need to know.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
Africa Melane speaks to Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.Read More
David Mabuza resignation: An apparent calculated move as Cabinet reshuffle looms
Mabuza took the opportunity during his address at his brother's funeral to support his successor in the ANC as the person waiting in the wings to become the country's number two.Read More
More from Lifestyle
We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best
It has been almost a year since we lost music icon and Cotton Fest founder Rikhado Makhado, but young creatives say he has multiplied through them.Read More
Six-year-old uses fathers' phone to order $1000 worth of food
Barbara Friedman joins Clarence Ford for Barb's Wire in which she shares the story of the young Michigan boy's antics.Read More
If you're not breathing right, you're never going to be healthy - scientist
Are you breathing in a way that supports your health?Read More
Job seekers beware! Tips on how to spot a fake recruitment agency
With high unemployment, many people turn to recruitment agencies, but unfortunately, end up caught in job scams.Read More
New research reveals 10 highest paying 'traditional' jobs for 2023
A new study conducted by the United States (U.S) News & World report says that these jobs are the best because they pay the most.Read More
Taxi driver, cleaner, telemarketer: some of the 13 worst jobs around the world
What do you think makes a job one of the worst in the world?Read More
What is radio exercise? How radio can help keep listeners fit
Did you know radio can help promote a healthy and fit lifestyle?Read More
'It's often a thankless job for men,' - why we need more male ECD teachers
The role of male teachers in early childhood development is not something that is widely recognised and accepted.Read More
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB
Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.Read More
More from Business
Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group.Read More
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB.Read More
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills.Read More
Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.Read More
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB
Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.Read More
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?Read More
Run your numbers (because interest rates are rising) - advice for home buyers
Tips and tricks for potential home buyers.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More