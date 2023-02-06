Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing

6 February 2023 5:16 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Afcon 1996
Robert Marawa
John Moeti
#MSW

The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.

Listen to the audio below:

Moeti family spokesperson, Victor Rakhale has told Robert Mararwa on #MSW that the family is still in shock after the sudden passing of John Moeti.

The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.

The 55-year-old was also a crucial member of the 1995 Orlando Pirates squad that claimed the CAF Champions League.

The family is saddened, he was ill for about eight months. Even though it was for long, it's still unexpected. His wife and kids are devastated. When he left football, he and his wife started a religiously based foundation. They taught kids leadership and life skills through football.

Victor Rakhale - Moeti family spokesperson

Rakhale added that while the family have not yet gathered the strength to reflect on Moet’s life, others have described him as a “true leader”, “humble” and “courageous”.


This article first appeared on 947 : Moeti family still in shock after John's passing




