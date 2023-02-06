RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa





The new office will link investors in the US with business opportunities in Africa.

Rand Merchant Bank is a corporate and investment bank with offices across the African continent.

The office will assist U.S based corporations with no African link to establish a presence of the continent.

Rand Merchant Bank has set up a New York based representative office, to facilitate greater US business flows into the African continent.

RMB’s parent, FirstRand Bank, has received all necessary approvals from the United States Federal Reserve Board and New York State Department of Financial Services.

RMB CEO Emrie Brown said that foreign investors are increasingly turning to Africa, with its vast natural resources, extensive markets, young population, and excellent technological prospects.

Brown says the bank will work with US-headquartered multinational corporations with African subsidiaries, non-governmental corporations, as well as US corporates with no African presence that intend to engage in business or establish themselves in Africa.

We like to go into countries where we are confident we can have an impact forour clients. Emrie Brown, RMB CEO

It seems our timing is ideal. In December at the US-Africa business forum it was said that America's got renewed commitment to Africa, so if you see all that playing it out it does seem that our timing is really spot on. Emrie Brown, RMB CEO

We prefer to start up small and build up over time. It will be a small team, that's why we start with a representative office...we'll stay small, nimble and make sure that our team there brings the necesary expertise in, where required from the broader business. Emrie Brown, RMB CEO

