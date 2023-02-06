Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors
The farmimg sector is one such industry feeling the effects of unrelenting power cuts.
Meat producers in particular are being crippled by collapsing infrastructure.
The impact is being felt by farmers, all the way down to businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain.
It seems like no industry in South Africa is being spared from the devastating impact of loadshedding.
Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group says meat producers in particular are being crippled by collapsing infrastructure, as a result of continuous loadshedding.
Beefmaster is certified to slaughter up to 800 animals per day, but that's becoming increasingly difficult due to ongoing blackouts.
The meat production process is entirely relient on electricity from start to finish, including the storing of the meat in cold-room facilities.
van Reenen says the impact of loadsheding is being felt by farmers, all the way down to businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain.
It's become more and more difficult to produce beef...at affordbale values to the consumer.Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group
We've got huge problems in producing beef, cheaper than it was last year.Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group
Those animals or carcasses needs to be cooled to below 4 degrees celsius within a 24 hour period, which means we rely on electricity. We also rely on electricity throughout the whole process.Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group
