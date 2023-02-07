Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023





After the success of Comic Con Africa in 2018, the biggest weekend for pop culture, superhero, and fiction fans is coming to Cape Town for a four-day festival from 27 to 30 April at the CTICC.

Fans know that this event is dubbed as the centre of pop culture and community, focusing on the world of comic books, cosplay, superheroes, fan fiction, and their creators to unite and celebrate community and pop culture!

The festival promises to live up to international standards with attractions such as:

1) Being exposed to unique merch, comics, and collectibles

2) The iconic Artist’s Alley

3) Appearances from international celebs

4) A community of like-minded fans who get why Marvel is better than DC (sorry)

Comic Con director says that this event is a treat for everyone and self-expression is encouraged.

As a team, we are thankful for the welcoming spirit that the local pop-culture fans have already shown. We are so excited to be bringing Africa’s largest pop culture and gaming festival to the Mother City where visitors get to embrace being themselves, regardless of their cultural background, physical ability, or personal identity. This is a self-expressive festival where visitors can experience the best in pop culture and enjoy a tangible experience of brands and fandoms. Carla Massmann, Comic Con director

Comic Con Cape Town will also be co-located with the renowned Cape Town International Animation Festival and it's in collaboration with FanCon.

The EPIC festival promises to be a MARVELlous experience.

Get tickets, here.

One day pass ticket prices are R160 and four-day pass tickets are R533.

Are you ready?!

