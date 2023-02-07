After 50 years, Adidas launches new lifestyle sportswear label





The brand with the three stripes is making new fashion moves after five decades.

These moves include:

1) Launching a new lifestyle label called, "Sportswear" that blends culture and comfort with style, passion, and purpose on 9 February at selected stores with early access now available at adidas.co.za.

2) Welcoming a new brand ambassador to the family, our favourite Wednesday actress, Jenna Ortega.

After the brand dropped Kanye West as their brand ambassador last year because of his anti-Semitic tweets, it makes sense that they selected a new one.

So, after 50 years, why all the change? It's reported that the new label is an attempt for the brand to adapt and meet their audience's needs.

With consumer behaviour showing a noticeable change over the last few years, there’s no surprise that certain trends and desires are accelerating, particularly amongst the next generation. Taking this into account, we knew as a brand that we must also adapt in a way that meets their needs, which is how and why Adidas Sportswear was born. Aimee Arana, Adidas Global General Manager

The brand's consumer research also revealed that Gen Zs place comfort above everything and it's reportedly what makes Adidas' lifestyle range 'different'...

Despite many lifestyle brands across different categories broadening their ranges to incorporate sportswear products, our offering has a clear point of difference. Each item combines the best of our already established technologies with stylish detailing, does not compromise on comfort and has been designed in a way that ensures true versatility when worn. With so much still to come, we are so excited to finally launch a new category that has been in the making for quite some time! Aimee Arana, Adidas Global General Manager

Some comfort-first items include a "**Tiro suit collection of tracksuits"...**

Tiro suit collection of tracksuits from Adidas' new Sportswear label. Image: Adidas website.

We're here for the comfort-first era, Adidas!

