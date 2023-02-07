[WATCH] Siya Kolisi breaks it down on the dance floor
Siya Kolisi had the ‘moves like Jagger’, breaking it down on the dance floor at teammate and close friend Eben Etzebeth’s wedding over the weekend.
The Springbok captain, who was one of Etzebeth’s groomsmen, shared the fun video of him taking over the dance floor.
I think it is safe to say that the rugby player has smooth moves both on and off the field.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Siya Kolisi breaks it down on the dance floor
