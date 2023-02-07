Minerals Council has been 'equally robust' with all SOEs, not just Transnet
Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior executive from Minerals Council South Africa, Tebello Chabana.
• The 2023 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba saw mineral resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe outlining how electricity and infrastructure issues have been hurting industry profits.
• Mantashe says Transnet needs to urgently accelerate the improvement of its rail network to enable the export of bulk commodities.
The Minerals Council recently called for the removal of Transnet CEO, Portia Derby, in a leaked letter written by its president Nolitha Fakude.
Fakude said in a letter addressed to Transnet chairperson Popo Molefe that urgent action was needed to stop Transnet’s decline.
The council estimates that mining production declined by 6% during 2022.
Many, including Derby herself, said the council was attacking transformation rather than the entity itself.
However, Tebello Chabana, who oversees public affairs and transformation says his organisation has been "equally robust" in their engagement with all state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
We have been equally robust with SOEs because they are affecting us.Tebello Chabana, Senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa
As the mining industry enters a minerals boom, Mantashe says the country has to urgently resolve challenges within freight and railway operations.
Minerals Council of SA echoes this. The council says logistical constraints have cost the industry R51-billion in exports.
Moreover, mining is the lifeblood of the economy. R150 billion is how much money mineral exports could potentially accrue each year, if freight issues were improved upon, says the council.
You can’t talk social grants and those kinds of benefits that accrue to average people, without mining.Tebello Chabana, Senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa
We are the cornerstone of the economy.Tebello Chabana, Senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Minerals Council has been 'equally robust' with all SOEs, not just Transnet
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gold_mine.html?sti=nxnnkbe3dj772adif8|&mediapopup=28606027
More from Local
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object
It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.Read More
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.Read More
SA mobile networks struggle to provide internet access due to loadshedding
The ongoing power crisis stands to threaten one of the fundamental drivers of South Africa’s digital economy, internet access.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We laugh a lot' - That's one of many secrets to make love last
Pippa Hudson chats to Anne Moss about lasting love and it involves laughter, enjoying separate lives - together and date nights.Read More
Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness
The Public Protector has returned to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with her legal team after their absence on Monday.Read More
Going solar: A checklist so you choose the right system and installer
Having the wrong system or using the wrong installation company could have serious consequences.Read More
[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in
For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people.Read More