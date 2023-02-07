Vape company gets smoked for selling products over the legal nicotine limit





Barbara Friedman got behind the mic with Clarence Ford to chat about the recent news makes headlines, starting with a popular vape brand, which has "inadvertently" been selling illegal e-cigarettes.

Revealed by the UK's Daily Mail, it's come to light that the popular vape brand Elf Bar has been selling disposable vapes with 50% more nicotine than which is legally allowed. The 50% transgression was confirmed by independent lab tests and the Elf Bar has since admitted to the infraction.

An Elf Bar spokesperson called the situation "highly regrettable situation", saying that the batches of vapes carrying the overfilled nicotine was an accident and were conforming to legal standards of another, unnamed country where they were within the legal range.

The offending products have since been removed from shelves.

The Daily Mail actually did an investigation, believe it or not, and tested a whole lot of these particular vapes coming out of this company and discovered that their 600 line of e-cigarettes were at least 50% over the legal limit for nicotine liquid. Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent

