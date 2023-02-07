Do your part, donate blood today!
Did you know that, by donating blood, you can save the lives of up to three people?
The South African National Blood Service has called on South Africans to do their part and donate blood as it struggles to replenish its significantly low blood stocks.
“The nation’s blood stocks are strained, necessitating our appeal for increased donations in aid of those who need transfusions during this period,” says senior marketing manager Thandi Mosupye.
She adds that blood stocks have lingered below three days over a prolonged period, requiring increased donations to avoid reaching critically low levels.
“Right now, we need all of the help that we can get, from current and potential donors.”
O and B blood groups make the biggest and most immediate difference.
Group O blood stocks have dropped significantly. Please visit your nearest donor centre and help us collect 3500 per day. pic.twitter.com/97u0AK4rOO' The SANBS (@theSANBS) October 14, 2022
“We want South Africans to become regular donors. By donating blood we can easily maintain safe stock levels throughout the year,” says Mosupye.
Ready to roll up your sleeves? Find out where you can donate here, or alternatively call 0800 11 90 31.
You must be between the ages of 16 and 75 years and weigh more than 50kg to be eligible to donate blood.
This article first appeared on 947 : Do your part, donate blood today!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165284002_world-hemophilia-day-concept-with-red-blood-drop-simbol-and-hands-on-blue-background.html?vti=npmn4nnhnsktbfhz4j-1-33
More from Local
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object
It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.Read More
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.Read More
SA mobile networks struggle to provide internet access due to loadshedding
The ongoing power crisis stands to threaten one of the fundamental drivers of South Africa’s digital economy, internet access.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We laugh a lot' - That's one of many secrets to make love last
Pippa Hudson chats to Anne Moss about lasting love and it involves laughter, enjoying separate lives - together and date nights.Read More
Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness
The Public Protector has returned to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with her legal team after their absence on Monday.Read More
Going solar: A checklist so you choose the right system and installer
Having the wrong system or using the wrong installation company could have serious consequences.Read More
[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in
For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people.Read More