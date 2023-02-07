Streaming issues? Report here
Tax expert explains IRP5 certificates and why you need it

7 February 2023 2:03 PM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
SARS
Tax season
income tax retrun
e-filing
IRP5

Adelaide Kekana, executive director and founder of Tax Core & Associates, joins Clement Manyathela to share some tips on IRP5s.

Employers should legally issue employees with either an IRP5 or IT3 certificate, which indicates the total remuneration an employee has received, as well as the total which has been deducted on a pay as you earn basis.

An IRP5 certificate or an IT3 certificate, which are quite similar, is actually a certificate that needs to be provided by the employer, that discloses your entire or your total employment remuneration that you have earned for the year of assessment.

Adelaide Kekana, Executive Director and Founder - Tax Core and Associates

Adelaide explains that the key difference between the IRP5 and the IT3 is that the IT3 is issued to employees who have a gross remuneration, which is below the tax threshold.

The difference between an IRP5 and an IT3 is that, if they issue you an IRP5 it means that they have deducted a pay as you earn amount from your gross income. If it is an IT3(a), which is also important, essentially means that your income or your gross income is less than that tax threshold.

Adelaide Kekana, Executive Director and Founder - Tax Core and Associates

She elaborates that it is mandatory for companies to issue these documents if they have employees and are tax compliant.

Employers have to provide the certificate to each employee and to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), along with an EMP501, which is a report of the total remuneration paid to all employees as well as how much has been deducted.

Adelaide explains that as an employee, you will be able to file your taxes without the IRP5, because the SARS e-filing system will automatically assign the document to your profile once your employer has filed it.

The IRP5 will prepopulate on your e-filing, so when you open your e-filing and you open your return, you should find the IRP5 on your return.

Adelaide Kekana, Executive Director and Founder - Tax Core and Associates

Adelaide explains that is important for the employee to also receive a copy of the certificate in the case that SARS selects them for an audit or verification.

So SARS already have that information, but should they select you for verification, they would want you to submit that supporting document which is a IRP5.

Adelaide Kekana, Executive Director and Founder - Tax Core and Associates

She elaborates that in some cases if you are unable to submit your IRP5, SARS may choose to disallow the pay as you earn amount that has already been paid over.

Adelaide explains that in instances when the company does not provide you with a copy of the IRP5, for any reason, the employee should be able to find it on their e-filing system. She also adds that companies that do not file the IRP5s are liable to penalties.

She elaborates that if your document is not prepopulated on e-filing, you should follow-up with your employer or previous employer to get it.

She states that as long as the company still exists and is traceable, it becomes the employee's responsibility to request the IRP5 as SARS does not involve themselves in matters between employers and employees. She does, however, state that if the company no longer exists, the employee will be allowed to file the IRP5 manually by making an appointment with SARS.

If the company is untraceable, completely, or if the company has shutdown. Then you will need to call in and make an appointment with SARS and bring your bank statements for the entire year of assessment which shows you net income, you also need to provide the pay slip that shows your gross income as well as your total deduction.

Adelaide Kekana, Executive Director and Founder - Tax Core and Associates

Your employer is mandated to submit your IRP5 and you should be able to find it on your e-filing profile, it is important to confirm that the document is present when filing your return and keep a copy in case of an audit or verification.

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on 702 : Tax expert explains IRP5 certificates and why you need it




