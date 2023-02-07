‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar
Pippa Hudson speaks to South African rider, Kirsten Landman.
• She became the first woman in Africa to win the Dakar Rally race in 2020.
• Three years on, she faced the gruelling off-road endurance race once again in January.
Scorching sands and cold, sleepless nights – the Dakar Rally is a test of staying power that involves 8+ hour rides and takes competitors around 14 days to complete.
But above commitment and dedication to her sport of choice, Kirsten’s 2023 Dakar experience was the most memorable for her moment of self-sacrifice.
Landman got off her bike to help a fellow friend in need, Saudi Arabia's Mishal Alghuneim.
Yes, I finished later at the end of the day, but really it wasn’t that much of a loss….Kirsten Landman, South African Rider
Despite leading ahead, Landman stopped her journey during the most challenging and well-respected motorsport racing event in the world, to assist Alghuneim who abruptly crashed and broke both of his ankles almost immediately.
The 31-year-old athlete says she did it because "it’s just good sportsmanship". It forms part of the rider etiquette, which was instilled in her from as young as 14 years old, when she began riding.
If you are the first person at the accident scene, you stop and you don’t leave until that person tells you you can leave.Kirsten Landman, South African Rider
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1iZIVMp-T/
More from Sport
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha
Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.Read More
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday
John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.Read More
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records
The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event.Read More
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.Read More
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow
It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.Read More
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare
The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.Read More
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later
The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.Read More
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup
South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.Read More
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules
The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.Read More