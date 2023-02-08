She's a fighter pilot! Mandisa Mfeka opens up about her lifelong dream





Major Mandisa Mfeka is the first black South African female pilot to work with the South African Air Force.

She participated in president Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration in 2019 by doing a flyby in a fighter jet.

She released a book called, Yes, I am a Pilot! which is a story of the realisation of a her long-cherished dream of becoming a pilot.

Major Mandisa Mfeka has broken down all kinds of barriers, such as race, gender, and class to become the first black woman fighter pilot in South Africa.

The KwaZulu Natal-born Mfeka has been in the Air Force since 2008, becoming the first black South African female pilot to work with the South African Air Force.

She harboured the dream of working in the air force from a young age when attending air shows at the Virginia Airport in Durban.

Years later, it would be Mfeka participating in aerial displays as a fighter pilot.

One of the highlights of her career was participating in a fly-by during president Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration in 2019,

She tells her life story in a biography titled Yes, I am a Pilot!

It's the story of a young girl growing up in a township turned pioneer, who's broken the stereotypes to carve out a new story that's never been told before, of a young black woman who has boldly staked her claim in the predominantly white male-dominated South African Air Force.

When I was in grade 10, doing research on careers in maths and science, I came across an advert by the South African Air Force, looking for pilots. That's when I realised that this is my opportunity. This is what I want to do. Major Mandisa Mfeka, South African Air Force pilot

There is a certain level of excitement that comes with flying something fast and manoeuvrable and is able to do those acrobatic manoeuvres. Major Mandisa Mfeka, South African Air Force pilot

