[LISTEN] Türkiye and Syrian earthquake cause devastation





FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria early on Monday morning and, at the time of writing, has killed over 1,200 people and caused massive infrastructure damage.

The 7.8-magnitude quake has decimated whole neighbourhoods in Turkish and Syrian cities and exacerbated the state of millions of refugees who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Turkmen Terzi, a Turkish journalist based in Johannesburg and Azhar Vadi, director of the Salaam Foundation.