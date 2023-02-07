[LISTEN] Türkiye and Syrian earthquake cause devastation

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response. 12 February 2023 1:16 PM
New tech-led Highway Patrol Unit makes an impact: 400 arrests in 4 months The City of Cape Town says a tech-based approach to fighting crime multiplies the effectiveness of its officers. 12 February 2023 10:29 AM
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday... 12 February 2023 9:34 AM
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success' Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psy... 12 February 2023 12:28 PM
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to y... 11 February 2023 11:31 AM
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA. 11 February 2023 9:26 AM
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen... 10 February 2023 6:13 PM
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 10 February 2023 2:55 PM
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florid... 11 February 2023 5:02 AM
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks. 10 February 2023 12:49 PM
Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 12 February 2023 8:22 AM
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist? 10 February 2023 10:44 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
[LISTEN] Türkiye and Syrian earthquake cause devastation

7 February 2023 12:43 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Mandy Wiener speaks to Turkmen Terzi and Azhar Vadi.
FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram
FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria early on Monday morning and, at the time of writing, has killed over 1,200 people and caused massive infrastructure damage.

The 7.8-magnitude quake has decimated whole neighbourhoods in Turkish and Syrian cities and exacerbated the state of millions of refugees who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Turkmen Terzi, a Turkish journalist based in Johannesburg and Azhar Vadi, director of the Salaam Foundation.




