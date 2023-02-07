Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
Bruce Whitfield's guests are the Minerals Council's Henk Langenhoven, Absa CIB's Shirley Webber and Andrew Lane from Deloitte Africa.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the 2023 African Mining Indaba on Day Two, pledging interventions to removing obstacles curtailing mineral exploration, mining and exports.
- The Money Show hosts a panel discussion in front of a live studio audience to take a deeper look at the issues holding back South Africa's crucial mining economy.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African Mining Indaba taking place in Cape Town on Day Two.
The annual event is geared at boosting investment and growth in mining on the continent.
RELATED: Mining crucial for job creation and economic growth, says Ramaphosa
The mining sector is of critical importance to South Africa’s economy.
However, mining outputs have continued to fall due to factors like the deterioration of our railways and ports, prolonged loadshedding and illegal mining.
RELATED: Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa pledged interventions to removing obstacles curtailing mineral exploration, mining and exports.
Opening the second day of #MI23, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa pointed out that mining has been the bedrock of African economies for millennia, and plays an important role in development and industrialisation across the continent.#MI23 #MiningIndaba #AfricanMining pic.twitter.com/c2VxoPCg3f' Mining Indaba (@MiningIndaba) February 7, 2023
The Minerals Council of South Africa welcomed the President's statement, but stressed that urgency on key structural reforms in energy and transport logistics "to truly unlock the sector’s potential".
THE MINERALS COUNCIL WELCOMES PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA’S COMMENTS AT THE INVESTING IN AFRICAN MINING INDABA 2023, AND SAYS URGENCY IS THE KEY IN ANNOUNCED STRUCTURAL REFORMShttps://t.co/hhJBa8HDPC pic.twitter.com/w1dIeiTdMV' Minerals Council South Africa (@Mine_RSA) February 7, 2023
How far can Ramaphosa be believed in this instance wonders Bruce Whitfield.
He puts the question to the Minerals Council's Chief Economist, Henk Langenhoven, and receives a guardedly optimistic response.
We've been talking to the Minister about this for three or four years... We did a proper analysis, got outside consultants to have a look at every component... and we had very little response. Now we've engaged our board and the Transnet board and they've had a very good heart-to-heart...Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
There's been agreement there will be working together of a group... and four technical groups...Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
We are encouraged. We've given ourselves to the end of March to see whether we've been able to alleviate some of the most urgent short-term stuff. We'll have to see, but it's very open... and we're very hopeful this will bring some results.Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
RELATED: Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Absa CIB's Shirley Webber (Coverage Head for Resources and Energy) agrees that South Africa's "crisis of infrastructure" is a bigger issue for the mining industry than the production of minerals itself where transport logistics are concerned.
I think our mining entities are doing and producing etcetera, but the movement out on rails as well as the actual port facilities [is problematic]... There is definitely a restriction that's happening for earning revenue fast enough from the movement of those goods.Shirley Webber, Coverage Head for Resources and Energy - Absa CIB
The panelists also discussed the President's intervention to ease restrictions on independent power generation as our unreliable electricity supply further hampers the mining industry, among others.
On the energy side... there's been big movement... but the reality is implementation must happen sooner on the renewable programmes.Shirley Webber, Coverage Head for Resources and Energy - Absa CIB
We have to understand that there will always be an element of coal in our energy mix, comments Lane, especially given recent geopolitics surrounding the invasion of Ukraine.
It has maybe given coal a little bit of an extension of life. It's quite ironic... There's a narrative on this continent that this energy transition is a Western concept, but the same people that are telling us to decarbonise are the people that are buying our coal.Andrew Lane, Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader - Deloitte Africa
Then there is the thorny issue of allowing more private sector participation to help solve South Africa's logistics and infrastructure issues.
"The President can say all the right things like he did today" comments Lane, "but the question is can the system actually deliver on that given the ideological barriers and hidden agendas..."
Scroll up to listen to the panel discussion or click on the video below:
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1622931453943185409/photo/2
More from Business
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association
The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail.Read More
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?Read More
Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.Read More
Eskom unbundling was announced at SONA 2019: How far are we 3 years later?
It's been three years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at SONA that Eskom will be split into three divisions.Read More
SA still on thin ice - Batohi on efforts to avoiding Greylisting
Batohi has told Parliament’s justice committee that the country does not meet all the requirements set by the global watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), just yet.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral
The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response.Read More
New tech-led Highway Patrol Unit makes an impact: 400 arrests in 4 months
The City of Cape Town says a tech-based approach to fighting crime multiplies the effectiveness of its officers.Read More
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.Read More
Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?
Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.Read More
Tech needs girls now!
To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the CEO of TechnoGirl Trust, Staff Sithole.Read More
Megan Taplin gets the head seat at the "Table"
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Megan Taplin, the new manager of Table Mountain National Park.Read More
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.Read More
Western Cape water projects on track
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Wisane Mavasa from the Department of Water and Sanitation to discuss water augmentation projects in the Western Cape.Read More
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.Read More