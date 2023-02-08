'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you?
- Have you ever tasted snail caviar? Did you know the delicacy even exists?
- Bruce Whitfield finds out about escargot snail breeding and egg production from Michael Beetge from Goshen Snail Farm in Wilderness.
Are you a fan of caviar? And ever heard of snail caviar?
Snail roe has come into its own as a delicacy overseas, and is now being produced here at home in South Africa.
"Snail caviar is a beautiful ingredient... with a unique, complex flavour profile."
That's the word from award-winning chef Darren Badenhorst, co-owner of "Dusk" in Stellenbosch.
The restaurant is probably one of the few in South Africa that serves snail eggs
It has a light, nutty, hazelnut component to it. We actually lightly smoke it as well which gives it another dimension and we use it from a sustainability point of view... We use the snail roe, we use the meat and we use the shells...Darren Badenhorst, Chef and co-owner of Dusk
Bruce Whitfield finds out more about escargot snail breeding and egg production from Michael Beetge, director at Goshen Organic Snail Farm in Wilderness in the Western Cape.
The family-based enterprise collaborates with farmers across South Africa and in some neighbouring countries.
Historically, says Beetge, South Africa imported escargot snails, usually already canned.
We started up four years ago... The plan was to farm and to supply our factory Garden Route Foods... It's the hub that processes these snails, and we're getting to the canning of the meat and the pouching of the meat.Michael Beetge, Director - Goshen Snail Farm
When it comes to snail roe or caviar, they're only producing on demand at the moment as it is still a relatively unknown ingredient locally.
In my opinion it tastes mushroomy or earthy... We do advertise to sell but basically we've just been handing out samples... and restaurants test it out.Michael Beetge, Director - Goshen Snail Farm
We've had a few restaurants in the Wilderness actually run it on their Christmas set menus, so there is interest, but in Africa it's very rare... In Europe it's more common.Michael Beetge, Director - Goshen Snail Farm
Beetge explains that they provide the right conditions for the snails to lay eggs in their breeding rooms.
"We put all the breeding snails on tables and there are dishes filled with the right density of soil and moisture... They burrow their heads into the soil and they give us eggs."
As snails are hermaphrodites, they pair and then both lay eggs.
For more from Beetge, scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.facebook.com/goshensnailfarm/photos/pb.100067049413352.-2207520000./961244927879182/?type=3
More from Business
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom
In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.Read More
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.Read More
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal
The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.Read More
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?
The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.Read More
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
More from Local
2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA)
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made the decision to share the video to call on the public to come forward with info that could lead to an arrest.Read More
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye
Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.Read More
A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of.Read More
The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Education economist at Stellenbosch University and the secretary of the National Reading Panel, Dr Nic Spaull, about the country's literacy challenges.Read More
Housing project attacks: City offers R100k reward for info on murder of official
A City official was shot dead at the Delft Symphony Way housing project on Thursday, following shooting and petrol bomb attacks the previous week.Read More
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why
John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.Read More
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis
Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.Read More
How Cory the pangolin was saved from traffickers - and now she's given birth!
If you didn’t know, 18 February is World Pangolin Day and we've got a hearty story to share.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why
John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?
It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?Read More
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
‘Make love not war’, childhood sweethearts share their love secrets
Pippa Hudson chats to Lynne and John Coates about being childhood sweethearts, meeting at 14 and 15 y/o and 51 years of marriage.Read More
[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date
Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date.Read More
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation?
Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well.Read More