Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?
As the 2023 edition of the Mining Indaba takes place against the backdrop of unrelenting loadshedding, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says investors have lost faith in the government.
“Business investment in SA is on strike until things improve” BusinessLIVE quotes the mining boss as saying.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.
RELATED: 'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Mondi believes the term "investment strike" is appropriate.
Remember, we are arguably in an environment where the future is very uncertain because of the lack of follow-through by government of its own pronouncements relating to economic reforms.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Mondi notes that "it took a while" before President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened in the energy sector.
Deploying those assets takes a long time, so we're talking about 24-36 months before getting more renewables into the grid and therefore improving our energy sources...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Mondi runs through what he says are other failures - telecoms reforms stalling, failing water provision....
...and in reality, in a mini-commodity boom we are unable to exploit that opportunity because government has just not played its part, making it very difficult for mining companies themselves to make more money for shareholders in South Africa...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
And we postpone all these decisions until we can get a government that can make those tough decisions.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
RELATED: Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
The fact that government has stalled in creating that enabling environment as our President is saying, undermines confidence.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
We're all waiting for what the President will say during his State of the Nation address on Thursday and, importantly, who comes into the Cabinet he feels.
However we all know in various sectors... that these guys have run out of ideas... We need to start mobilising our society... to start talking about a new government, and how we can start working on new conditions taking on the ANC-EFF alliance going forward.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Scroll up to listen to Mondi's analysis
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tintin75/tintin751202/tintin75120200006/12145093-a-grunge-south-african-flag-for-you.jpg
More from Business
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association
The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail.Read More
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?Read More
Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.Read More
Eskom unbundling was announced at SONA 2019: How far are we 3 years later?
It's been three years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at SONA that Eskom will be split into three divisions.Read More
SA still on thin ice - Batohi on efforts to avoiding Greylisting
Batohi has told Parliament’s justice committee that the country does not meet all the requirements set by the global watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), just yet.Read More
More from Politics
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’
The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply.Read More
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?Read More
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
Cape Town thrilled with plans to spare water treatment plants from loadshedding
The government hopes that the National State of Disaster will steer the country toward an end to loadshedding.Read More
NDZ puts SA at ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights'
The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
DA headed to court over state of disaster despite calling for it too
In a surprise move, the DA said it feared a looting spree similar to the one seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the party previously calling for the energy crisis to be declared a disaster.Read More