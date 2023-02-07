Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later
African football journalist, Gary Al-Smith told Robert Marawa on #MSW that Ghana came to a standstill when news of what happened to Christian Atsu filtered through.
The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.
The 31-year-old now plies his trade with Turkish side Hatayspor and was on the ninth floor of a building which collapsed during the earthquake.
His right foot was injured and it will take a bit of time but it's not something that would take him off football. He was on the ninth floor when the earthquake happened and he was found 26 hours after.Gary Al-Smith, African Football Journalist.
He's been off the radar for Ghana and has gone through personal issues. He went to Saudi Arabia and he struggled with form before getting a club in Turkey. For those who don't know who he is, think of black Lionel Messi.Gary Al-Smith, African Football Journalist.
Hatayspor’s Sporting Director, Taner Savut is still missing under the rubble.
