Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits
Our resident fitness and wellness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen chats Africa Melane about how to improve your health with prunes.
*Prunes now officially named 'dried plums'
-
Prunes are rich in antioxidants
-
Prunes help prevent bone loss**
You think blueberries are high in antioxidants but prunes are even higher in antioxidants.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
Most of us know that eating prunes can help with constipation, but there are many benefits and you only need to eat 1 to 4 per day.
Benefits
-
Improves your vision
-
Promotes hair health
-
Powerhouse of antioxidants
-
Rich in vitamin K - the protein that assists in building bones
-
Rich in potassium
-
Anti-inflammatory properties
-
High in fibre
-
Can assist in osteoporosis prevention
Through research that has been done, the prune effect plays an important role in bone health; taking care of your bone health is quite a serious issue, especially for females and the elderly.
You need to eat them in their natural state, and be mindful of how they have been dried and the products that have been used to keep them fresh, too much can also be a bad thing when it comes to this fruit.
According to the Research Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 20% of women suffer from osteoporosis and they found that daily prunes can help prevent bone loss.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
It may not be a sexy-looking fruit but it is a powerhouse of a fruit.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
In South Africa, prunes are quite affordable and easy to access.
Not a fan of prunes? Figs, apricots and spinach, are alternatives if you want to get more Vitamin A and K in your diet, they have similar effects but not as high as the vitamins in prunes.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_190573583_healthy-natural-dried-plums-prunes.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral
The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response.Read More
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.Read More
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele talks about things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.Read More
Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.Read More
Saint Lounge has done it again with Table 1 going for 5 Million rand!
Popular night-life destination, Saint's Lounge posts ridiculous table prices and social media users are reactingRead More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More