Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst

8 February 2023 8:13 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
SONA
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Journalist, analyst and writer John Matisonn on the upcoming State of the Nation.
  • Parliament has reportedly set around R8 million aside for tomorrow's activities but plans to only use R5 million
  • This will be the second Sona to take place at Cape Town's City Hall
President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula outside the Cape Town City Hall ahead of Sona 2022. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula outside the Cape Town City Hall ahead of Sona 2022. Picture: GCIS

The State of the Nation Address, more commonly known as SONA, will be held at Cape Town City Hall tomorrow, Thursday, 9 February.

This is the second time in a row that the State of the Nation Address will be held at the Cape Town City Hall following the fire that occurred at Parliament early last year.

Parliament has set around R8 million aside for tomorrow's activities but states they will only use about R5 million of the money set aside.

With a sombre atmosphere in South Africa, will President Ramaphosa's SONA give people hope?

People had such hope for President Ramaphosa and now there's such disappointment. If you read the various surveys for the last two years, people have had a really rough time in different ways. Financial, health-wise and people's faith in the system is lower than it ever was.

John Matisonn, Journalist, analyst and writer

He adds that for the country to succeed, South Africa has to focus and capitalise on its strengths.

You must have a realistic understanding of the capacities of your State. It's not as simple as saying privatise everything. You have to understand, our State has a strong treasury for instance but many of our other departments are extremely weak. So obviously on that principle, we would never suggest establishing a second state Eskom when you know you can't run the first.

John Matisonn, Journalist, analyst and writer

Scroll up and take a listen to the attached audio.


This article first appeared on 702 : SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst




