'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes Amid the devastating news, a rare glimmer of hope arises for an elderly Turkish woman was trapped in rubble for over a week. 14 February 2023 2:00 PM
Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine's Day in style Jaw-dropping photo sets, Valentine's Day proposals and random acts of kindness. It's a day of love and celebrations for Mzansi. 14 February 2023 1:04 PM
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest. 14 February 2023 9:54 AM
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding All the news you need to know. 14 February 2023 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Mana... 14 February 2023 10:54 AM
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial spons... 14 February 2023 10:22 AM
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication. 14 February 2023 1:12 PM
Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits. 14 February 2023 12:58 PM
'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats with longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris. 14 February 2023 10:30 AM
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men's and women's teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday. 13 February 2023 1:02 PM
[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame) ParrotPrint.com crowned Peggy, a four-year-old crossbreed, the UK's "queen of ugly" dogs in a recent competition. 14 February 2023 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna's first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs. 14 February 2023 12:43 PM
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position. 14 February 2023 11:31 AM
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media. 14 February 2023 10:57 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Celebrities

'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online

8 February 2023 9:59 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Madonna
Barbs Wire
Clarence Ford
Clarence Ford on CapeTalk
Views and News with Clarence Ford

After Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she left fans confused with her "new face" and clapped back too.

Clarence Ford chats all things trending online with resident trend spotter, Barbara Friedman on Barb's Wire.

Today, Friedman highlights the online sparring match between Madonna (64) and online users questioning her latest appearance at the Grammy's that seems to be quite engineered.

Listen to Barb's take below:

Yes! It's Madonna's "seemingly strange" face that's in question.

And these questions come after she presented an award at the Grammy's.

Watch the moment below.

Friedman says, Madonna's face seems...

Overly smooth, overly puffed up, very round face with no lines on it.

Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire Presenter

Online users took to social media to express their concerns and confusion about the "Vogue" singer's new look, calling out societal pressures on ageing naturally...

There are more comments like this, but it didn't take the icon too long to clap back at them saying that:

1) People shouldn't focus on her appearance when she was introducing an important act at the Grammy's.

2) Misogyny and ageism fuel those "unrecognisable comments".

In her latest post, she also said that the world is "threatened" by her power and that she won't allow haters to get her down...

Okay, Madonna!

You can take keeping yourself young too far.

Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire Presenter

This definitely proves that we are living in a material world.


This article first appeared on KFM : 'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online




