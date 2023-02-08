'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online





Clarence Ford chats all things trending online with resident trend spotter, Barbara Friedman on Barb's Wire.

Today, Friedman highlights the online sparring match between Madonna (64) and online users questioning her latest appearance at the Grammy's that seems to be quite engineered.

Listen to Barb's take below:

Yes! It's Madonna's "seemingly strange" face that's in question.

And these questions come after she presented an award at the Grammy's.

Watch the moment below.

Friedman says, Madonna's face seems...

Overly smooth, overly puffed up, very round face with no lines on it. Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire Presenter

Online users took to social media to express their concerns and confusion about the "Vogue" singer's new look, calling out societal pressures on ageing naturally...

This is Madonna at the Grammy’s. Freaky looking! ⬇️ Unrecognizable! pic.twitter.com/ihGkBCdYWf ' judy ⛳️ (@judytgolf) February 6, 2023

It's so sad when people are incapable of embracing the natural beauty of aging. ' Proud Unrepentant Ultra MAGA Gina Bella (@ginabella) February 6, 2023

There is NOTHING “natural” about her aging so much so that people cannot even recognize her.

WHEN is society going to allow themselves to get comfortable with the “natural” aging process? ' D Boulay (@DBoulay4) February 6, 2023

It would be easier if Society accepted it ' KLee (@LeeKurtiss) February 6, 2023

I was watching the show and wondering who that lady was... Seriously. No idea that was Madonna. 😳 ' Fallon 🇺🇸 (@Fallon68814273) February 6, 2023

Very sad. So swayed by public scrutiny on looks. I thought she was stronger. A definite commentary on society.😔 ' Joseph E. Lucas (@JosephLucas65) February 6, 2023

There are more comments like this, but it didn't take the icon too long to clap back at them saying that:

1) People shouldn't focus on her appearance when she was introducing an important act at the Grammy's.

2) Misogyny and ageism fuel those "unrecognisable comments".

In her latest post, she also said that the world is "threatened" by her power and that she won't allow haters to get her down...

The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.

But they will never break me

this is all the test. pic.twitter.com/XvcaaG0Rrs ' Madonna (@Madonna) February 7, 2023

Okay, Madonna!

You can take keeping yourself young too far. Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire Presenter

This definitely proves that we are living in a material world.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online