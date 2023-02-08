Risk of Cape Town growing too quickly - experts weigh in
Cape Town isn't just a super popular holiday destination, its a just a popular destination period. People love Cape Town. This is evident in how quickly the Mother City bounced back once COVID-19 lockdown protocols were eased at the end of 2020. According to WESGRO, by March of 2021 Cape Town International Airport's domestic terminal saw a 51% recovery rate and popular attractions had exceeded their 2019 visitor numbers.
From a tourism point of view, people loving the city is obviously a good thing, but the there is a downside when their adoration convinces them to switch from tourist to resident.
Semigration (or semi-emigration), is the act of moving from one city or province to another within your home country and it is on the rise in Cape Town. With the increase in remote working opportunities and Cape Town's track-record for quality service delivery, more people are wanting to make Cape Town there home.
But is that a good thing? With a major influx of new people coming into the city an obvious increase in demand of city services is to be expected. But what about how these new people impact current residents? Well-to-do Gautengers settling here might bring new money into the city, but they can also negatively impact municipal rates. Is there capacity to deal with that and is there even the physical space available to accommodate them?
Lester spoke with an urban policy researcher, Nick Budlender, and City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews to learn more about semigration and what can be done to done to curb its potential downsides.
Given how rapid urbanisation is and how you can expect it to grow and continue, I think this has to be a major issue for the city to act more urgently on. Obviously, budgets are constrained and there isn't an endless supply of money. But if the city leveraged the assets that it owned, it really could make a huge dent in that infrastructural and housing crisis.Nick Budlender, Urban Policy Researcher
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jaysi/jaysi1308/jaysi130800015/21637586-beautiful-view-of-cape-town-and-table-mountain-south-africa.jpg
