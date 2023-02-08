The African Mining Indaba is in full swing
- The African Mining Indaba is underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre
The annual African Mining Indaba is currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The main aim of the indaba is to enhance and grow investment opportunities into the African mining sector.
There are various topics being covered at this year's mining indaba, but many believe the negative issues are more than the positive ones, where the negative issues keep getting bigger.
What is the new issue? It's probably self-generation. We talked about self-generation before, but now we have Gwede Mantashe saying we've taken off all the limits, why aren't you building? I think a positive issue I've noticed is investors here seem less concerned about the stability of the African countries. I think, they now realise Africa is always going to be in turmoil.Peter Major - Mining Expert
Major believes a trillion dollars of investment still wouldn't be enough to get the continent where it should be.
Mining is about sustainability. Investment is about sustainability. You don't want to get a great return one year on your investments and then you get a bad return all the following years. You do need stability and there isn't enough here that has attracted a flood of western investment.Peter Major - Mining Expert
Listen to the audio clip attached for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1622931453943185409/photo/2
More from Politics
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days
Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest.Read More
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN.Read More
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary
The documentary aims to shine light on the devastating impact of toxic campus culture.Read More
The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
[PICS] Students shut down UCT to protest financial exclusion
Students are encouraged not to enter campus unless stated otherwise by the Students' Representative Council (SRC).Read More
More from Local
'We strongly believe that no student will be left behind' - UCT SRC president
The SRC at the University of Cape Town called for a campus-wide shutdown to protest the financial exclusion of students.Read More
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Amid the devastating news, a rare glimmer of hope arises for an elderly Turkish woman was trapped in rubble for over a week.Read More
Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine’s Day in style
Jaw-dropping photo sets, Valentine's Day proposals and random acts of kindness. It's a day of love and celebrations for Mzansi.Read More
Private owner protections responsible for decrease in rhino poaching
Wildlife protection joins the list of government failures as state-owned parks account for the most rhino poaching in the country.Read More
How the City of Cape Town is helping you get cash for power
The City of Cape Town is working to roll out a new cash for power initiative announced by Mayor Geordin Hill-LewisRead More
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
All the news you need to know.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days
Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest.Read More
More from Business
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers.Read More
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice
Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More
Fuel reward loyalty programmes: 'It's hard to tell which is best'
John Maytham speaks with Andrew Thompson, a journalist at Business Insider.Read More
Why our tech expert recommends using the Shure MV7 mic to record your podcast
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Rand crashes through 18/$ as the ever-weakening ZAR continues to tank
Bruce Whitfield speaks top Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.Read More