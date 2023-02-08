The African Mining Indaba is in full swing





The African Mining Indaba is underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African Mining Indaba on 7 February 2023 @PresidencyZA

The annual African Mining Indaba is currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The main aim of the indaba is to enhance and grow investment opportunities into the African mining sector.

There are various topics being covered at this year's mining indaba, but many believe the negative issues are more than the positive ones, where the negative issues keep getting bigger.

What is the new issue? It's probably self-generation. We talked about self-generation before, but now we have Gwede Mantashe saying we've taken off all the limits, why aren't you building? I think a positive issue I've noticed is investors here seem less concerned about the stability of the African countries. I think, they now realise Africa is always going to be in turmoil. Peter Major - Mining Expert

Major believes a trillion dollars of investment still wouldn't be enough to get the continent where it should be.

Mining is about sustainability. Investment is about sustainability. You don't want to get a great return one year on your investments and then you get a bad return all the following years. You do need stability and there isn't enough here that has attracted a flood of western investment. Peter Major - Mining Expert

