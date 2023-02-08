Sona 2023: Road closures to take note of





JOHANNESBURG - The 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered on Thursday will be hosted physically for the first time in two years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address will be held at Cape Town City Hall, with National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula saying it was all systems go for Thursday.

National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said disruptions would be dealt with in a firm but fair way.

The City of Cape Town said access to certain roads near Parliament and City Hall would be restricted leading up to Sona. Road closures would take place using a six-phase approach.

For motorists, residents and pedestrians affected by the event, here are the road closures they can expect over the next two days.

Phase one: from 7am on 1 February

Closure of Corporation Street, between Darling and Longmarket streets.

Annexure A fencing at Corporation Street, 1.8m from the KFC curb in taxi zone from Darling to Longmarket streets, and curbside fencing around the Cape Town City Hall, Darling Street, Parade Street and the centre of Longmarket Street. A pedestrian gate will be erected on the corner of Longmarket and Corporation streets.

Phase two: From 6 to 8 February from 6am to 11:59pm (rehearsal)

The following roads will be closed:

Closure of Darling Street, between Buitenkant and Lower Plein streets;

Parade Street, between Darling and Caledon streets;

Corporation Street from Longmarket to Castle streets (closing parade); and

Castle Street from Corporation to Buitenkant streets.

The pavement of Castle Street will be fenced to extend Annexure A. Corporation Street will be fened off and Parade Street closed with gates.

Darling Street ill be closed at Buitenkant and Corporation streets with gates, and Darling Street will be fenced. Buitenkant Street will also be fenced on the parade curb, from Castle to Darling streets.

Phase three: From 6 to 9 February from 6pm to 8pm (rehearsal) The following streets will be closed:

Buitenkant from Castle Street to Glynn Street (including all side streets);

Roeland Street from Buitenkant to Brandweer Street;

Harrington Street between Darling and Roeland Street;

Roeland Street closed up to Hope Street to Brandweer Street;

Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Street; and

Caledon Street between Parade and Corporation Street

Buitenkant Street from Castle to Glynn streets, including all side streets, will be fenced, as well as Roeland Street, from Buitenkant to Brandweer street.

Phase four: From 8pm on 8 February to 11:59pm on 9 February

The following streets will be affected by parking restrictions:

Roeland from Brandweer to Plein Street;

Commercial Street;

Buitenkant from Glynn to Castle Street;

Darling Street from Sir Lowry to Plein Street;

Caledon Street from Corporation to Buitenkant Street;

Corporation Street from Darling to Albertus Street; and

Parade Street between Albertus Street and Darling Street.

Phase five: From 6am to 11:59pm on 9 February

The following streets will be closed:

Darling Street from Lower Plein Street to Corporation Street;

Longmarket Street between Plein and Corporation Street;

Corporation Street between Longmarket and Caledon Street;

Longmarket Street between Plein to Buitenkant Street; and

Parade Street from Albertus Street to Darling Street.

A gate will be placed on the corner of Lower Plein and Darling streets, with fencing on both sides of the road, in terlocking at the corners of Corporation Street.

Gates will also be placed on the corner of Lower Plein and Longmarket streets, and on the corner of Caledon and Corporation streets. Fencing on both sides of the curb will interlock at Longmarket Street.

A gate will be placed on the corner of Parade and Caledon streets, as well as one at Longmarket Street between the library and campus next to Buitenkant Street.

Phase six: 9 February from 5:45pm to 8pm

The following roads will be closed:

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue;

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: From Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue;

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue;

Dean Street, Newlands westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands;

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) Roeland Street, City Bound Carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to City Centre;

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3);

Anzio Road, Observatory: from MainRoad (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3);

N2 Settlers Way City-bound carriageway, from Main Road (M4) to City Centre;

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Street; and

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Street.

This article first appeared on EWN : Sona 2023: Road closures to take note of