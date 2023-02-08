Streaming issues? Report here
'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously' - Dr Sean Phillips

8 February 2023 10:19 AM
by Keely Goodall
Water
Department of Water and Sanitation
water shortage
Clement Manyathela
Sean Phillips

The country has had a number of water challenges, made worse by excessive loadshedding and the recent heat waves.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Sean Phillips, director general at the Department of Water and Sanitation.

  • Many areas of the country have been faced with water shortages.

  • Phillips says that with South Africa being a water scarce country, we should always be cautious with our water use.

© coffeemate/123rf.com
© coffeemate/123rf.com

In parts of Gauteng there has been limited access to water for some time.

According to Phillips, the issue in Gauteng is not with the quantity of water, but rather the ability to treat it and deliver it to all who need it.

He says that there is enough raw water available, but this water needs to be treated before it is safe to use.

While Rand Water does have treatment capacity to supply the normal demand for Gauteng, the combination of the heat waves, and loadshedding have created challenges.

The heat waves caused a spike in demand for water in the areas that had access and the frequent loadshedding made it difficult to fill the reservoirs because they use electric pumps to do this.

When the water reservoirs cannot be full enough because of heavy loadshedding, then there is not enough pressure in the gravity fed system for the water to get to high lying areas.

Dr Sean Phillips, Director General - Department of Water and Sanitation

He adds that there have been calls for people in low lying areas to use water sparingly, but this unfortunately has not happened, which has exacerbated the issues in high lying areas.

In addition to this, he says the frequent loadshedding has led to increased breakdowns in Rand Water and Joburg Water’s equipment.

However, he says that the latest reports from Joburg water say the systems are stabilising, especially with the end of the heat waves.

Regardless of this, he warns that South Africa is still a water scarce country and we should all be aware of that and use water sparingly.

It is one of the most water scarce countries in the world and it is prone to droughts.

Dr Sean Phillips, Director General - Department of Water and Sanitation

Phillips says they are investing in improving and expanding the water resource infrastructure across the country but also want to emphasise the importance of water conservation.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously' - Dr Sean Phillips




