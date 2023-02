Ronica Ragavan at the Nulane investment trial at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday 24 January 2023. Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

The Nulane scandal powers ahead with the lawyer for the defence insisting that their client did not commit fraud by taking a R24.9 million tax-funded tender and then sub-contracting the work for R1,5 million to a third party.

Mandy spoke with News24's Karyn Maughan about the progress of the case.