'Address energy crisis Mr President, or we can't guarantee essential goods'

- Can we expect the President to present any solutions to the country's pressing problems when he delivers the State of the Nation Address on Thursday?

- Against the backdrop of worsening loadshedding, top CEOs have written the President an open letter warning that if it's not addressed they cannot guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods.

With South Africans struggling under the burden of relentless power cuts, rising prices and interest rates, can we expect solutions from President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address?

The President delivers the 2023 Sona at 7 pm on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.

Against the backdrop of ongoing loadshedding, CEOs of top companies have written to Ramaphosa warning of dire consequences if the situation is not urgently addressed.

The letter also highlight the cost of maintaining emergency power generators and the problems caused by the deterioration of essential infrastructure.

If this crisis continues, we will not be able to guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this rather than believe we can maintain business as usual. CEOs letter to the President

The letter was issued on behalf of the CEOs of member companies of the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA).

They include Massmart, Famous Brands, Shoprite and Pick n Pay Retailers.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gareth Ackerman, chairperson of Pick n Pay and co-chair of the CGCSA.

It is getting deadly serious. We've all been through a huge amount of discussion and negotiation with government and spoken to them on numerous occasions... and had numerous assurances that things are going to get better, and unfortunately they don't seem to be. Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA

In their talks with government they've proposed some simple solutions that could happen quite quickly, Ackerman says.

These include looking at some sort of relief for companies to deal with some of the "huge cost overrun" around diesel to run generators.

There's no reason why people buying fuel for generators should be paying into the Road Accident Fund... and the government is taking tax on every single litre on top of that. Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA

What's actually happened is business is effectively privatising electricity in South Africa, but we still need government to facilitate, to fix the transmission issues, get the licensing going, open up the country... Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA

We've offered to help fix, for example, some of the infrastructure in the small towns and areas which affects our members, but we're looking for a rebate. If we're going to pay to fix the roads in a town we can't then have to pay for rates. Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA

Ackerman reiterates that all the offers business have made to government seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

"Government says they'll come back to us, and they don't."

"We're quite happy to help and facilitate and make things happen but government's got to facilitate from their side and get the licensing going and the coordination between different departments."

The action the CGCSA wants from government includes the following:

Rapid implementation of the plans already in place to solve the overall energy crisis;

The removal of regulatory red tape and escalating indirect taxes, such as the health promotion levy, to enable investment and business sustainability;

Address the deterioration of essential infrastructure such as including water, roads, rail, and policing;

A suspension of the fuel duty levy and road accident fund for the consumer goods businesses and value chain, for as long as we suffer regular load shedding. This is a critical sector that should be considered for fuel rebates, similar to the mining, agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors;

Effective tax and other incentives to install localised renewable energy at small and medium scale;

Action to ensure that critical infrastructure, such as essential food production, medicines and distribution facilities, are not only exempted from load shedding but are prioritised on the safety and security list;

Accelerate the fight against illicit trade across the economy as it reduces the tax base and deprives the government of crucial revenue at this critical time.

